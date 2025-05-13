Global Chocolate Market Size Forecast To Reach USD 145.33 Billion By 2030 - Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The chocolate market is segmented by confectionery variant (dark chocolate, milk & white chocolate), distribution channel & geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a 2025 report on the chocolate market by Mordor Intelligence, the global chocolate market is projected to reach USD 114.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% to reach USD 145.33 billion by 2030.The global chocolate market is growing steadily, supported by evolving consumer tastes, increased interest in premiumization, and rising access to chocolate through e-commerce platforms. From traditional milk chocolates to artisanal dark bars, consumers are showing greater willingness to explore unique formats, ingredients, and ethical sources.Mordor Intelligence notes that sustainability, health consciousness, and gifting are now major purchase drivers across key global regions. As brands expand their digital footprint and launch more functional or responsibly sourced products, the market is positioned to benefit from consistent demand growth.Europe: Premium Choices and Sustainable PreferencesEurope remains the largest chocolate-consuming region. According to Mordor Intelligence, the European chocolate market is projected to reach USD 49.28 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 4.55% to reach USD 61.55 billion by 2030. Consumers here are drawn to dark, organic, and ethically certified chocolate products, with many prioritizing cocoa origin and transparency.Brands are introducing artisanal products and innovative flavors to retain loyalty in mature markets like Germany, the UK, and France. The focus on sustainability and recyclable packaging is particularly strong in Western Europe. Explore more in the Europe chocolate market report.India: Emerging Consumption and Urban TrendsIndia's chocolate market continues to expand as incomes grow and Western-style confectionery gains cultural acceptance. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian chocolate market is expected to rise from USD 2.48 billion in 2025 to USD 3.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.63%.Urbanization, exposure to global brands, and youth-centric marketing are driving demand, especially in metro areas. Premium and dark chocolate offerings are expanding quickly, alongside imported product availability in urban retail channels. Learn more from the India chocolate market report -United States: Innovation in Premium and Health-Conscious SegmentsThe U.S. chocolate industry is defined by its broad product variety and fast-moving innovation. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to reach USD 28.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% to reach USD 36.79 billion by 2030.Consumers in the U.S. are embracing premium chocolates, dark chocolate, reduced sugar, and organic alternatives. Functional chocolates with added health benefits are gaining shelf space, particularly in natural and specialty stores. For detailed insights, see the United States chocolate market report.United Arab Emirates: Premium Demand and Gifting CultureIn the UAE, chocolate is closely tied to premium gifting and festive consumption. Mordor Intelligence projects the market to grow from USD 537.3 million in 2025 to USD 704.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.56%.Imported premium chocolates dominate shelves, with demand highest during holiday and celebration seasons. Consumers in the UAE are inclined toward visually appealing, elegantly packaged chocolates, often purchased as luxury items. For regional specifics, refer to the UAE chocolate market report-Premium Chocolate Segment: Fastest Growing CategoryPremium chocolate is one of the fastest-growing segments across regions. According to Mordor Intelligence, this market is expected to grow from USD 39.35 billion in 2025 to USD 58.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.Consumers are willing to pay more for products that offer distinctive flavors, artisanal quality, or ethical certifications. Trends such as single-origin cocoa, bean-to-bar craftsmanship, and vegan chocolate are helping shape innovation pipelines. This segment also overlaps with gifting and online retail trends. To learn more, view the premium chocolate market report -ConclusionThe global chocolate market is evolving in line with consumer demand for quality, ethics, and experience. While traditional milk chocolates maintain their foothold, categories like premium and dark chocolate are gaining momentum. Mordor Intelligence identifies digital retail expansion, health awareness, and sustainability as core influences driving future consumption trends.In mature regions such as Europe and the United States, innovation and premium offerings are essential for differentiation. Meanwhile, emerging economies like India are adding new growth layers with rising disposable income and urban lifestyles. The UAE continues to position chocolate as a luxury-driven, gift-oriented product, while the global surge in premium chocolate sales points to long-term value opportunities.According to Mordor Intelligence, brands that invest in responsible sourcing, creative formats, and cross-channel distribution will be better equipped to tap into this growing and diverse market.Read more about the global Chocolate market at -About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. According to Mordor Intelligence, brands that invest in responsible sourcing, creative formats, and cross-channel distribution will be better equipped to tap into this growing and diverse market.Read more about the global Chocolate market at -

