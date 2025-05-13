IMPACT XM ANNOUNCES 2025 RETHINK CONFERENCE FEATURING INSPIRING KEYNOTES, WORKSHOPS, AND MARKETING LEADERS

Impact XM Rethink Conference 2025

DAYTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impact XM , a global leader in event and experiential marketing, announces its 19th Rethink Conference , featuring hands-on workshops, peer-driven learning, keynote speakers, and numerous networking opportunities. This year's theme, Rethink Impossible, will challenge conventional thinking and encourage attendees to redefine the future of experiential marketing. Taking place in-person on July 16, 2025 at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, this award-winning event is a hub for cutting-edge ideas and technologies shaping the experiential marketing industry and a must-attend conference for event marketers.Innovative engagements will be on display, providing attendees with hands-on opportunities to explore the latest advancements designed to elevate their experiential programs and drive deeper audience connections. The conference will also encourage attendees to participate in meaningful activities that extend beyond the event itself, fostering professional growth and positive community impact. Conference attendance is limited, making early registration essential for event marketing professionals eager to secure their spot. Additional information on registration will be released in the coming weeks.“Impact XM continues to demonstrate our commitment to thought leadership through the award-winning Rethink conference, which brings together some of the brightest minds in experiential marketing. This event serves as a valuable platform to explore how innovation, creativity and emerging strategies are reshaping our industry. This year, the conference will focus on 'the impossible,' showcasing technological advancements and trends that empower brands to inspire their attendees and drive impactful results,” said Impact XM's EVP, Growth, James C. Morris.Featured speakers at the conference include Duncan Wardle and Julius Solaris. Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at The Walt Disney Company, is an expert in thinking differently to spark creativity and bold ideas within an organization. Julius Solaris, Founder of Boldpush is a leading voice in the event industry, known for sparking innovation and driving research that is shaping the future of events.Rethink 2025 offers a packed agenda of dynamic sessions covering the hottest topics and trends in experiential marketing. From strategic storytelling and omnichannel marketing to event measurement and portfolio planning, attendees will gain inspiration on a variety of topics. Each session is designed to equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to create more meaningful, measurable brand experiences in 2025 and beyond.Become a Sponsor:Sponsorship opportunities are available for Rethink 2025, providing direct access to hundreds of event marketing decision-makers ready to create meaningful connections and drive greater brand impact.Interested sponsors can reach out to ... for more information.To learn more about Rethink 2025 visit .About Impact XMImpact XM is a leading global experiential marketing agency dedicated to crafting brand experiences that drive meaningful connections. By blending strategy, creativity, and technology, we help brands connect with audiences in ways that are engaging, memorable, and meaningful. Because at Impact XM, we believe that Impact is Everything. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM has locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, and London, England. More information can be found at .

