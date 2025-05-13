HTX Labs and Yet Analytics Partner to Bring Human Performance Tracking to Immersive Training

HTX Labs & Yet Analytics partner to integrate immersive training w/ performance analytics, delivering measurable ROI & mission readiness for the U.S. Air Force.

- Shelly Blake-Plock, Co-Founder & CEO of Yet Analytics

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HTX Labs , Inc (“HTX”) and Yet Analytics, Inc (“Yet”) have announced a strategic partnership to integrate HTX's EMPACT(R) Immersive Training Platform with Yet's industry-leading learning data management, xAPI and data analytics capabilities to deliver on the promise of capturing comprehensive human performance data that will facilitate tracking and measurement of learning that occurs within an immersive learning experience. Both HTX and Yet have extensive experience working with the US Air Force and across the Department of Defense and we're excited to be able to bring our combined expertise to bear on truly calculating the value of immersive learning on the DoD's operational imperative to produce mission readiness across the force.

“We have had numerous discussions over the years with Shelly and the Yet Analytics team about combining our capabilities to deliver a truly elevated learning experience that is backed by human performance data supported in learning science”, said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs.“We recently had an opportunity to reconnect with Yet and, after aligning with the US Air Force relative to delivering ROI on the investment in immersive technology, we have decided to integrate our technologies and deliver real ROI data capture and analysis to prove the value of XR technology in modernizing training across the force”.

HTX and Yet have scoped out a comprehensive approach that will fully integrate Yet's learning record store (LRS) and xAPI profile capability into the EMPACT platform to enable instructors and curriculum managers to capture, visualize and analyze student performance data generated within an immersive learning experience. This integrated capability will enable instructors to identify areas where students may be struggling with learning concepts and address the situation through a change in learning approach or curriculum, as required. HTX is actively collaborating with Air Force customers to design a comprehensive approach to capturing and generating viable ROI data to quantify the value of XR learning in the production of a mission-ready force.

“By combining Yet's data tracking technology with HTX Labs' immersive training platform, we're making it easier to see what people are learning, how they're performing, and where they need support”, said Shelly Blake-Plock, Co-Founder and CEO of Yet Analytics.“This partnership helps turn immersive training into something measurable, so the Air Force can clearly understand its impact on mission readiness.”

About HTX Labs

HTX Labs is a leader in providing immersive training solutions for the Department of Defense, and is committed to modernizing military training through secure, scalable, and learner-centric technologies. As the developer of EMPACT®, the premier XR training platform for the DoD, HTX Labs delivers innovative tools like a Digital Asset Repository and AI-powered EMPACT Assistants to enhance mission readiness and empower the next generation of defense forces. With a focus on excellence and collaboration, HTX Labs provides vendor-agnostic solutions that transform training and support the evolving needs of government and commercial organizations.

Learn more at

About Yet Analytics

Yet Analytics, Inc., provides data management software to support learning and training organizations in the roll out of complex enterprise data projects. As creator of SQL LRS, the most widely installed open source learning record store to be distributed under the Apache 2.0 license, Yet Analytics provides the advantages of standards-based data interoperability to a variety of stakeholders at the DoD including in the Enterprise Digital Learning Modernization effort at the Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative. Yet Analytics' software and expertise help learning and training organizations across government and industry to leverage the value of data.

Learn more at

