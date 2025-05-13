Outsourced CFO Appoints Jeffrey Glick CPA To Lead U.S. Expansion

Jeff Glick as Head of U.S. Operations at Outsourced CFO

Veteran financial executive brings over three decades of expertise to support high-growth U.S. businesses and investment firms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a global provider of outsourced CFO and executive financial services, announced the appointment of seasoned financial executive Jeff Glick as Head of U.S. Operations. This strategic appointment marks a major milestone in OCFO's international expansion, reinforcing the firm's commitment to serving high-growth businesses and investment clients across the United States.

With more than 30 years of experience in senior financial management, Jeff brings deep expertise across hedge funds, private equity, SPACs, family offices, and renewable energy ventures. He has held CFO roles in international commodity trading, asset managers, and public companies, and is a trusted advisor to boards and executive teams navigating complex financial decisions.

“I'm honored to lead the U.S. operations of Outsourced CFO at such a pivotal time in our global growth,” said Jeff.“Across the U.S., I see immense demand for strategic financial leadership that's both cost-effective and scalable. With OCFO, we help companies grow while managing their overhead efficiently. It's about bringing world-class expertise exactly when and where it's needed at the correct scale.”

As a CPA and consultant, Jeff specializes in outsourced CFO services, supporting firms through launch, scale-up, and optimization. At OCFO, he will be the go-to partner for U.S.-based clients looking for fractional financial leadership, regulatory guidance, and operational support without the cost or commitment of full-time executives.

“Jeff brings a rare blend of technical expertise, industry experience, and leadership insight,” said Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder of Outsourced CFO.“His appointment signals our deep commitment to the U.S. market and our belief that top-tier CFO services should be accessible to more than just Fortune 500 firms. With Jeff at the helm in New York, we're confident that American companies will find a trusted partner who understands their growth journey and knows how to guide them through it.”

OCFO has built a strong reputation supporting fast-scaling companies across Africa, the UK, and Europe. With the U.S. office now fully operational, the firm is actively partnering with American founders, investment firms, and executive teams who need high-impact financial leadership but aren't yet ready-or willing-to hire full-time C-suite staff.

“Our value proposition is simple,” said Jeff.“We bring CFO-level thinking to companies that need it-but don't want to overextend their resources. We help unlock scale, improve compliance, streamline operations, and guide strategic decisions. And we do it all at a fraction of the cost of a permanent hire.”

Companies in the United States looking to launch, fundraise, or scale more efficiently are encouraged to reach out and schedule a consultation or introductory call. Visit to learn more about OCFO's service offerings.

About Outsourced CFO (OCFO)

Outsourced CFO is a global financial strategy firm that provides world-class CFO services to scaling businesses. The company offers strategic financial guidance, executive management support, and advisory services to help companies thrive without the traditional overhead of in-house teams. From fundraising and financial systems to compliance and strategic planning, OCFO has supported hundreds of companies in achieving scalable and sustainable growth. For information about services offered, or to contact one of the team, visit

To interview Jeff Glick or request a media briefing, please contact JamJar Media (details below).



TONY SEIFART

JamJar Media

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.