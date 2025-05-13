Ph-D FEMININE HEALTH LAUNCHES 'RAISE YOUR VAGINA Iqtm'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Timed to National Women's Health Week (May 11–17), the campaign is a celebration of education, transparency, and dignity in feminine care - infused with humor to make body literacy approachable and free of taboo or shame. "We launched Raise Your Vagina iQto elevate the way we talk about our bodies," said Dee Seymour, CEO and Co-Founder of pH-D Feminine Health. "When women are empowered to use clear, respectful language about their health, they're better equipped to care for themselves and support one another. We can't treat what we can't talk about and we want to provide women with the knowledge and understanding to 'speak like a pH-D."'

The Challenge: Breaking the Silence Through Understanding

Nearly all women experience vaginal health issues at some point in their lives - from infections and discharge to menopause and hormonal changes. Yet many women still feel uncertain or uncomfortable talking about these topics, often lacking the language or confidence to describe their symptoms or ask questions. They resort to using slang or fun terminology which detracts from the message.

"Too often, women wonder if something is 'normal' but aren't sure how to start the conversation," Seymour noted. "We're here to change that - by making these conversations not just possible, but empowering."

The Solution: Smart, Credible, and Witty

Raise Your Vagina iQ TM is more than a slogan - it's a movement for awareness and self-assurance. The campaign kicks off with a vibrant, scrollable digital manifesto - a bold statement of body literacy and the importance of using accurate, compassionate language in health conversations.

Core to the campaign is the Raise Your Vagina IQ TM Quiz-a smart, shareable tool designed to help women (and men) test their knowledge, debunk common myths, and build confidence in their body vocabulary. With clinical accuracy and a touch of wit, the quiz invites users to test their vagina IQ, exploring topics like anatomy, discharge, hormones, and menstrual health in a way that's approachable, empowering, and shareable.

National Advertising Campaign - The first flight running through July 7th.

Times Square NYC Billboards - Two billboards high above NYC's Times Square increasing brand awareness and the importance of feminine health.

Celebrity/Influencer Collaborations - A network of creators and advocates sharing personal stories (and challenging their girlfriends, partners, mothers, sisters, daughters and husbands to test their vagina iQ) of discovery and empowerment to spark positive conversations across social platforms. Designed to amplify campaign messaging and normalize the conversation through trusted voices including Sonja Morgan, former Real Housewive of New York and entrepreneur.

The pH-Dictionary - A curated glossary of essential feminine health terms, developed with medical experts to normalize, define, and demystify common experiences. The Raise Your Vagina iQ Reading List - A collection of books, podcasts, and articles, curated by pH-D panel of clinical advisors, to support learning and build community around shared experiences.

Language is Care

When women understand how to describe their health experiences, they gain the power to advocate for themselves in doctor's offices, in relationships, and in daily life. One pH-D consumer put it simply: "I had some symptoms, but I didn't even know what to call them or how to bring them up to my doctor."

This campaign aims to close that gap with compassion, clarity, and trusted guidance. "This is about more than products or symptoms," said Seymour. She continues, "Our consumers' confusion and discomfort are our call to action. Raise Your Vagina iQ TM is about agency, dignity, and the right to understand and name what's happening in your body to our healthcare providers, family, and friends.

pH-D Feminine Health: A Voice, A Vision, A Vanguard

As the #1 doctor-recommended brand for boric acid suppositories, wipes, and pH-balanced products, pH-D Feminine Health has always been more than a product line. It's a trusted resource for women - now leading the conversation on language that supports well-being.

The manifesto states, 'Women are powerful: we are CEOs, scientists, mothers, daughters, athletes, and activists. We deserve a culture that speaks intelligently about our bodies.' Seymour adds, "We're speaking like a pH-D: loud, proud, and clinically sound - with clinical expertise and care. Because when women raise their collective Vagina iQ, they raise the societal standard for how we talk about and treat feminine health."

About pH-D Feminine Health

pH-D Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling and #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid vaginal suppository in the USA. Co-founded in 2014 by Deeannah Seymour who suffered with her own vaginal health issues. pH-D Feminine Health was created to reinvent clean feminine hygiene and wellness solutions and has helped millions of women feel confident and comfortable. As an independently held, certified woman-owned, and women-run business, pH-D Feminine Health continues to remove the stigma associated with vaginal health and dramatically improve the lives of women. Available at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, on phdfemininehealth, and at many other retailers in the US and Canada.

