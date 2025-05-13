Blenders Eyewear Names Country Music Sensation Alana Springsteen As Newest Brand Ambassador

Leading eyewear brand deepens its music roots while celebrating vibrant style and individuality

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear , a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today announced Country music sensation Alana Springsteen as its newest brand ambassador. A powerhouse performer known for her iconic style and magnetic stage presence, Springsteen joins Blenders' dynamic ambassador roster of visionaries pushing boundaries across music, sports, and fashion.

Through this initiative, fans will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at Springsteen's favorite Blenders styles and how they seamlessly fit into her expressive, on-the-go lifestyle. From exclusive campaigns to dynamic social content, the initiative will highlight her go-to Blenders frames, along with an exclusive product collaboration in store for late 2025.

"Partnering with Blenders feels like such a natural fit. Growing up in Virginia Beach, my kind of country came with salt in the air and sand in my boots," said Alana Springsteen. "I've always been drawn to looks that reflect both sides of me – laid-back and bold, grounded and expressive. That's what I love about Blenders. They let me make a statement without having to say anything."

A #1 chart-topper recognized as a rising force in the genre, Springsteen brings a fresh, new energy to Blenders' offerings. Her addition as a brand ambassador marks the next step in Blenders' continued expansion in the music space, reinforcing Blenders' commitment to championing individuality through vibrant, expressive product storytelling.

"Blenders was born on the dance floor, with music in its veins-so teaming up with Alana feels like destiny. She's not just a rising star; she's a force: bold, grounded, and unapologetically herself. That's the DNA this brand was built on. She can command a stage and still feel like your best friend-and that's exactly what we look for in a partner," said Chase Fisher, Founder and Brand Evangelist of Blenders Eyewear. "She's got the voice, the heart, and the fire. This isn't just a partnership-it's a celebration of what happens when you stay true to your vision."

Rooted in music and driven by its vibrant designs, Blenders continues to redefine what's possible in the eyewear space. Now teaming up with Springsteen, the brand continues its forward-looking vision to empower a new generation of creators and tastemakers who embody its mission of life in forward motion.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About Alana Springsteen

Since making her powerhouse debut with TWENTY SOMETHING – a landmark three-part album featuring GOLD "goodbye looks good on you (feat. Mitchell Tenpenny)" (among the RIAA's Class of 2024) and accompanied by an extended DELUXE edition – Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen has won acclaim from the likes of NPR Music who noted, "Few artists dissect and make sense of life in your 20s quite like Alana Springsteen." Lauded by GRAMMY for "Speaking To An Entire Generation," and praised by E! News as "one of Nashville's most buzzworthy emerging artists," she's been crowned "the future of country music" by PEOPLE. With her latest output including crossover collaborations like her first career #1 with Tiësto ("Hot Honey") and William Black ("My Own Advice" feat. ILLENIUM), she's surpassed 340 MILLION career streams globally. The 24-year-old is among the roster for the 2024 CMT LISTEN UP campaign; Class of 2023 for CMT Next Women of Country and MusicRow's Next Big Thing; and a Celebrity Ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Along with wrapping up her first U.S. headline run on THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR, she's appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, and supported Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard, LANY, Mitchell Tenpenny, NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, and more. After firing up her boldest chapter yet with the double-song release of "cowboy / hold my beer," she's released Alana Springsteen: Live from the Ryman and Alana Springsteen: Live from NPR's Tiny Desk. Next up, Springsteen will join Keith Urban on his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR.

