The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nicolla Hewitt As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Throughout her career, Ms. Hewitt contributed to major U.S. network news programs such as Today and 60 Minutes, producing pivotal interviews for ABC, CBS, and NBC with Presidents, Kings, and other high-profile figures. Her reporting has captured some of the most defining moments in modern history, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, multiple U.S. presidential inaugurations, the funeral of Princess Diana, the wars in the Middle East, and the September 11 attacks. She also played a key role in launching Newsweek/Daily Beast.

A graduate of Pepperdine University with a degree in broadcast journalism, Ms. Hewitt later received a media fellowship at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. She is affiliated with the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents and is well known for her commitment to social advocacy, especially in championing educational and employment access for women and girls in the Middle East.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Hewitt has shared her journey through her impactful TEDx talk, Never Give Up. Motivate!, delivered in 2018.

Looking ahead, Ms. Hewitt plans to gradually transition from full-time work to mentorship, offering guidance to rising professionals in media and communications. She also intends to expand her involvement in volunteer initiatives, continuing her legacy of leadership, empathy, and perseverance.

SOURCE The Inner Circle