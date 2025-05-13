Doheny Eye Institute Announces Kaustabh Ghosh, Ph.D. As The Mary D. Allen Endowed Chair In Vision Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Ghosh is an interdisciplinary vision researcher with an interest in investigating the mechanisms underlying early diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration

PASADENA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation's leading vision research institutions for more than 75 years, is proud to announce that Kaustabh Ghosh, Ph.D., has been awarded the Mary D. Allen Endowed Chair in Vision Research, a faculty position supported by the generous gift made to the Institute by Mrs. Allen in 1990. This gift will help support Dr. Ghosh's ongoing and future research endeavors at Doheny.

“Being named the Mary D. Allen Chair is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Ghosh.“This endowed position will allow me to further advance the critical work my research lab is conducting at the Doheny Eye Institute.”

Dr. Ghosh is a Principal Investigator at Doheny Eye Institute and an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. He is also a participating faculty at UCLA's Molecular, Cellular, and Integrative Physiology Interdepartmental PhD Program. Taking an interdisciplinary approach, his lab's research aims to better understand and potentially treat diseases such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which cause vision impairment and blindness for millions around the world”.

“Dr. Ghosh's novel approach to examining early mechanical and functional changes in ocular vessels holds enormous potential for guiding development of new therapies that may be effective in preventing vision loss,” said Deborah Ferrington, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Doheny Eye Institute.“We are proud to acknowledge and support his studies and contributions to vision research through his new appointment to the Allen Chair.”

Redefining what it means to be an interdisciplinary researcher, Dr. Ghosh applies principles and techniques related to vascular inflammation, mechanobiology, and bioengineering to take new approaches to resolving the deeper mysteries related to DR and AMD pathogenesis.

Specifically, his research lab investigates the role that“stiffening” of blood vessels in the eye play in vascular degeneration, a clinically recognized lesion of early DR and AMD. Since vascular stiffening caused by diabetes and aging may occur years before the manifestation of clinical symptoms, his research may also lead to the development of new strategies for earlier disease detection.

Endowed chairs are a prestigious honor given to exemplary faculty members who promote excellence through their research and are products of generous donations from those who support Doheny in its mission to further the conservation, improvement, and restoration of human eyesight.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation's leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating how retinal neurons function in health and in diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, optic neuropathies, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis of ocular diseases.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

