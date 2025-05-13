IDV To Supply 785 Military Logistics Vehicles To The Dutch Armed Forces
The award allows for an optional lot of an additional 785 vehicles.
This new award reaffirms the strength of the ongoing partnership between IDV and the Dutch Ministry of Defence following the contract for the supply of 1,283“Manticore” Multirole Tactical Vehicles, with deliveries that started in late 2023.
Contributing to IDV's growth targets outlined in the brand's strategic business plan, the order is another step forward in its ambition to deliver class-leading defence solutions in a complex international scenario.
Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website
