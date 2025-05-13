IDV To Supply 785 Military Logistics Vehicles To The Dutch Armed Forces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turin, 13May 2025. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has been awarded a tender from the Dutch Ministry of Defence for the supply and logistic support (including maintenance and assistance) of 785 military logistics vehicles in three versions – semitrailer tractor, recovery, and hook-lift – ensuring logistical commonality across different platforms and among many other EU member states. The trucks will enhance the capabilities of the Dutch Armed Forces and will be delivered between 2027 and 2029.

The award allows for an optional lot of an additional 785 vehicles.

This new award reaffirms the strength of the ongoing partnership between IDV and the Dutch Ministry of Defence following the contract for the supply of 1,283“Manticore” Multirole Tactical Vehicles, with deliveries that started in late 2023.

Contributing to IDV's growth targets outlined in the brand's strategic business plan, the order is another step forward in its ambition to deliver class-leading defence solutions in a complex international scenario.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: ...

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: ...

Attachments



20250513_PR_Iveco_Group_IDV_To_Supply_Military_Logistics_Vehicles_To_Dutch_Ministry_Of_Defence IVECO GROUP N.V.