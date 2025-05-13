Visory Health Expands Veteran Support Through New Partnership With Hope For The Warriors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new partnership introduces healthcare resources for Veterans and military families, helping reduce out-of-pocket medication costs

ESTERO, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, proudly announces a new partnership with Hope for the Warriors , a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting post-9/11 service members, Veterans and military families.

This impactful collaboration will amplify Visory Health's mission to break down barriers to accessible, affordable healthcare through its industry-leading prescription discount card-now enhanced by the trusted community support of the Hope for the Warriors network. This partnership addresses critical challenges service members and their families face, including the accessibility and affordability of healthcare and prescriptions.

“Veterans can face a lot of challenges when it comes to navigating healthcare eligibility and filling in the gaps in their coverage. Depending on each Veteran's different healthcare journey, they may find themselves struggling to maintain affordable healthcare and rely on organizations like Hope for the Warriors to help them access valuable resources. We're deeply committed to supporting Veterans, so partnering with Hope for the Warriors was a clear choice to extend our support where it's needed most,” said Abbey Cayanan, Director of Marketing and U.S. Army Veteran.“Together, we can help those who have served our country access the care they deserve, allowing them to focus on enjoying life with their families instead of stressing over healthcare costs and coverage eligibility.”

Founded in 2006, HTW offers expansive resources that strengthen the physical and emotional well-being of service members, Veterans and their families nationwide. Their programs have earned the trust of thousands of service members navigating life after combat and transition.

“Visory Health's dedication to simplifying the search for affordable medications aligns with our mission to support Veterans' overall wellbeing,” said Robin Kelleher, President and CEO of Hope for the Warriors.“Physical wellness is a cornerstone of our holistic approach to improving the lives of Veterans, and this partnership ensures they have the ongoing support and resources needed to thrive well beyond their military service.”

Visory Health has long advocated for the Veteran community. In 2024, Visory Health partnered with Folds of Honor to bring affordable medication to millions of Veterans across the country by widening their access to affordable medications. This collaboration is more than a partnership-it's a movement-one that honors the service of our Veterans by delivering practical, life-changing resources into their hands.

Veterans and their families can receive up to 80% off their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health App in the App Store or Google Play Store and adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For Veterans without access to a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the“Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health's website . Join Visory Health in supporting Hope for the Warriors, service members, Veterans and military families by going to the Hope for the Warriors website to make a donation.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health's model puts customer's needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit .

About Hope for the Warriors

Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) is a national leader driving transformative change for the post-9/11 U.S. military community (including veterans and active-duty service members as well as military caregivers, spouses and family members, and families of the fallen). At HOPE, our mission is to deliver unparalleled services that uplift individuals and their families as they navigate the complexities of military life. We are committed to fostering resilience and a sense of purpose, ensuring that those who have served our nation will thrive. Together, we forge a strong community that champions courage, commitment, and grit. To learn more or support our mission, visit HopeForTheWarriors.org .

