Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital
|
Type of shares
|
Ordinary registered shares
|
ISIN code
|
LT0000102253
|
Bank's LEI code
|
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
|
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|
0.29
|
Number of shares, units
|
662 996 646
|
Authorised capital, EUR
|
192 269 027,34
|
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
|
662 996 646
|
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
|
651 898 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Business & Economy
- FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter In Blockchain-Based Film Finance
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Abra Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Stablecoin OTC Liquidity In The US
- Whale.Io Accelerates Into Battlepass Season 2 With Double Lamborghinis And Epic Rewards
- Multibank Group To Tokenize $3 Billion In Real Estate Assets With MAG As It Readies To Launch $MBG
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment