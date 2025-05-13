Roadpost Inc. Appoints Dror Nir As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpost Inc. today announced the appointment of Dror Nir as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Nir brings over 20 years of leadership experience driving growth and innovation in technology-enabled businesses, with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and delivering transformative results in mobile communications and emerging technologies.

Prior to joining Roadpost, Nir served as Senior Advisor to Creative Destruction Lab's Putting AI to Work program, where he collaborated with leading enterprises to deploy AI-driven strategies that accelerated growth across sales, operations and product development.



Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Fleet Complete, where he helped scale the company from a startup to a $100 million global leader in connected mobility solutions. During his tenure, he led global expansion initiatives, integrated acquisitions and spearheaded major enterprise-wide system transformations, achieving sustained 25–35% year-over-year growth.

"Dror's appointment signals a pivotal moment for Roadpost," says Morris Shawn, Chairman. "His extensive expertise across SaaS, AI and mobile communications - combined with his visionary leadership - will be instrumental as we transform from a distribution-centric business into a product-driven innovator in satellite communications."

As CEO, Nir will lead Roadpost Inc.'s next phase of strategic growth, focusing on expanding market leadership and delivering next-generation connectivity solutions worldwide. Upon completion of Roadpost's acquisition of its joint venture partner's share in ZOLEO Inc., Nir will also assume the role of CEO of ZOLEO Inc., leading both organizations into their next era of innovation and impact.

"I'm honoured to join Roadpost and ZOLEO at such a pivotal moment,” Nir shares.“Both companies have built a strong foundation in delivering trusted communication solutions beyond cellular coverage. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation and unlock new opportunities for growth and impact."

