Nextsource Celebrates The 2024 Keystone Recognition Program Winners 

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leader in strategic workforce transformation, proudly celebrated the winners of the 2024 nextSource Keystone Recognition Program at a special event held on May 8, 2025. This annual program honors exceptional talent partners who go above and beyond in delivering intelligent, agile, and results-driven talent solutions that support our clients' business goals.

The 2024 Keystone winners exemplified outstanding performance across four key categories. Each award acknowledges firms that demonstrated unwavering commitment to service excellence, innovation, and collaboration throughout the year.

The 2024 Keystone Award Winners Are:



Staffing Partner of the Year: Eclaro International, Inc.

Leading Diversity Partner: eTeam Inc.

Outstanding Newcomer: Roth Staffing Companies Valued Partner of the Year: Alois LLC

"Most importantly, we really want to express our gratitude for the contributions that you make to our success and we want to make sure that we are reciprocating that," said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer of nextSource. "Each one of your firms and each one of you are important to our overall success.”

These partners have demonstrated a continued commitment to excellence, serving not only as trusted staffing providers but as strategic collaborators who help us meet the evolving needs of today's workforce.

About nextSource:

As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years of experience, nextSource delivers transformative workforce solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, scale seamlessly, and drive measurable impact. We empower organizations to anticipate market shifts, overcome talent shortages, and turn workforce management into a competitive advantage. With cutting-edge analytics, dynamic workforce modeling, and strategic optimization, nextSource shifts contingent workforce strategy from a reactive fix to a proactive growth engine.

For more information, contact ... or visit our website .