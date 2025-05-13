Nordpass Wins Global Infosec Award For Passwordless Authenticator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , the secure password manager developed by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN, has been named a winner at the Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards 2025 , earning top recognition for its Passwordless Authenticator. The award celebrates NordPass's leadership in eliminating traditional passwords and advancing secure, frictionless authentication experiences for users and businesses alike.

At the heart of this innovation is Authopia , NordPass's turnkey passwordless authentication platform for enterprises. Built on FIDO2 standards, Authopia enables seamless passkey-based logins, helping businesses reduce account takeover risks and improve the user experience. To accelerate adoption, NordPass has made Authopia free to use for all organizations.

NordPass has also introduced passwordless login to its own vault, allowing users to access their accounts via biometrics – eliminating the need to repeatedly enter master passwords. Additionally, it supports cross-platform passkey storage and integrations with identity providers like Azure Active Directory, Google Workspace, and major SSO solutions.

“This award reaffirms our belief that passwordless authentication isn't just the future – it's what businesses need today. From biometric login to enterprise integrations, we're delivering practical, secure tools that help people and companies move beyond passwords for good,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass .

The Global InfoSec Awards, presented annually by Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize cybersecurity companies that demonstrate innovation and measurable impact. Winners were announced during the RSA Conference 2025, one of the industry's most influential global events.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .

ABOUT GLOBAL INFOSEC AWARDS

The Global InfoSec Awards are presented annually by Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading industry publication focused on cybersecurity innovation. The awards honor companies and solutions that demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in information security. Winners are selected by a panel of certified cybersecurity professionals and announced during the RSA Conference, one of the world's premier cybersecurity events.

