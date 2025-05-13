$8.5+ Bn Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Major Acquisitions Reshape Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Landscape
The global water quality testing equipment market is poised for substantial growth, increasing from nearly $4.6 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $8.59 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% from 2029 to 2034. Key drivers include rising demand for clean water and supportive government initiatives, with urbanization and smart city projects playing pivotal roles.
Throughout the historic period (2019-2024), expansion was fueled by infrastructure development, industrialization, and growth in agriculture and aquaculture sectors. However, challenges remain, such as trade restrictions potentially impeding future market expansion.
The market landscape is fragmented, with small and large players contributing to a competitive environment. As of 2024, the top ten competitors controlled 20.09% of the market. ABB Ltd led the charge with a 2.32% market share, followed closely by Pentair plc and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc at 2.26% and 2.09%, respectively.
Regionally, North America dominated, representing 35.77% of the total market share ($1.64 billion) in 2024. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.63%, followed by the Middle East, Africa, and South America.
Market segmentation reveals stationary or bench-top devices as the largest segment by device type, accounting for 65.61% of the market ($3.02 billion) in 2024. Yet, portable devices are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate (10.68% CAGR) from 2024 to 2029.
By test type, the pH test segment leads, representing 28.95% of the market ($1.33 billion in 2024). The dissolved oxygen test is poised for rapid growth, achieving a CAGR of 8.10% through 2029. From an application standpoint, the industrial segment dominates and is expected to grow at a 7.45% CAGR.
Significant opportunities abound, notably within the stationary or bench-top segment, projected to increase by $808.6 million by 2029. Companies are expected to harness innovations like chlorine detection improvements and biosensor technologies to capture market share.
Strategic market moves include acquisitions such as ABB's purchase of Real Tech to bolster water management capabilities and NKE Group acquiring Aquaread for advanced environmental instrumentation. Other notable acquisitions include HORIBA Advanced Techno's purchase of Tethys Instruments and IDEXX Laboratories acquiring TECTA-PDS.
Analyst recommendations encourage companies to focus on digital marketing, expand distribution channels, and target industrial applications, capitalizing on the emerging market dynamics and substantial growth potential of the water quality testing equipment industry.
Major Market Trends
- Innovative Solutions to Improve Chlorine Detection in Wastewater Applications Ensuring Safe Drinking Water With Advanced Testing Device Guidelines Advancement in Water Quality Monitoring with Advanced Biosensor Technology Advancement in Compact TOC Analyzer for Pure and Ultrapure Water Monitoring Advanced Multi-Parameter Water Quality Meter for Comprehensive Testing
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- ABB Acquired Real Tech to Strengthen the Water Management Sector NKE Group Acquired Aquaread to Expand Advanced Environmental Instrumentation Solutions HORIBA Advanced Techno Acquired Tethys Instruments to Enhance Water Quality Monitoring Solutions IDEXX Laboratories Acquired TECTA-PDS to Enhance Water Testing Capabilities
Companies Featured
- ABB Ltd Pentair plc Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Eurofins Scientific SE Xylem Inc Agilent Technologies Inc Endress+Hauser Group Shimadzu Corporation Mettler-Toledo International Inc Metrohm AG Lianhua Technology Merck & Co Inc Avidity Science LLC Samyang Corporation Limited Auswater Systems Emerald Technology Ventures Arris Fluence Corporation Organica Water Fluidion SAS Mettler-Toledo GmbH TUV SUD Bureau Veritas Germany Intertek Group PLC Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Agilent Technologies Inc Endress+Hauser AG In-Situ Inc Real Tech Hach Company Emerson Electric Co Danaher Corporation Emerson Electric Co SGS S.A Honeywell International Inc General Electric Company Eurofins Scientific Infineon Technologies AG Neogen Veolia Intertek Analytical Control Technical Analysis Ltd Lennox International Charles River Laboratories Endress+Hauser Intertek ALS Global NSF International National Water Company (NWC) AquaPro Systems Palintest TAQA Water Solutions BENAA Laboid International Environmental & Lab Services Co SGS Nigeria Xylem South Africa Express Drainage Solutions Kenya Limited
