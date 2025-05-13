$8.5+ Bn Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Major Acquisitions Reshape Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the latest analysis of the water quality testing equipment market from 2019-2034. The market, valued at $4.6 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%, reaching $8.59 billion by 2034. Key drivers include rising clean water demand and urbanization, with notable growth in Asia Pacific.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water quality testing equipment market is poised for substantial growth, increasing from nearly $4.6 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $8.59 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% from 2029 to 2034. Key drivers include rising demand for clean water and supportive government initiatives, with urbanization and smart city projects playing pivotal roles.

Throughout the historic period (2019-2024), expansion was fueled by infrastructure development, industrialization, and growth in agriculture and aquaculture sectors. However, challenges remain, such as trade restrictions potentially impeding future market expansion.

The market landscape is fragmented, with small and large players contributing to a competitive environment. As of 2024, the top ten competitors controlled 20.09% of the market. ABB Ltd led the charge with a 2.32% market share, followed closely by Pentair plc and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc at 2.26% and 2.09%, respectively.

Regionally, North America dominated, representing 35.77% of the total market share ($1.64 billion) in 2024. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.63%, followed by the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Market segmentation reveals stationary or bench-top devices as the largest segment by device type, accounting for 65.61% of the market ($3.02 billion) in 2024. Yet, portable devices are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate (10.68% CAGR) from 2024 to 2029.

By test type, the pH test segment leads, representing 28.95% of the market ($1.33 billion in 2024). The dissolved oxygen test is poised for rapid growth, achieving a CAGR of 8.10% through 2029. From an application standpoint, the industrial segment dominates and is expected to grow at a 7.45% CAGR.

Significant opportunities abound, notably within the stationary or bench-top segment, projected to increase by $808.6 million by 2029. Companies are expected to harness innovations like chlorine detection improvements and biosensor technologies to capture market share.

Strategic market moves include acquisitions such as ABB's purchase of Real Tech to bolster water management capabilities and NKE Group acquiring Aquaread for advanced environmental instrumentation. Other notable acquisitions include HORIBA Advanced Techno's purchase of Tethys Instruments and IDEXX Laboratories acquiring TECTA-PDS.

Analyst recommendations encourage companies to focus on digital marketing, expand distribution channels, and target industrial applications, capitalizing on the emerging market dynamics and substantial growth potential of the water quality testing equipment industry.

