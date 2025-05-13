Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Kankainen


2025-05-13 09:17:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Kankainen

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 May 2025 at 16:15 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kankainen, Aleksi

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250513094359_97

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-12

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1255 Unit price: 6.356 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1255 Volume weighted average price: 6.356 EUR


MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109542895

