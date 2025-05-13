Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Salo
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 May 2025 at 16:15 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salo, Taru
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250513094359_100
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-12
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 783 Unit price: 6.356 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 783 Volume weighted average price: 6.356 EUR
