Pinnacle Awards Honors 2025 Automotive And Transportation Innovators Driving The Future Of Mobility

Pinnacle Awards Honors 2025 Automotive Innovators Driving the Future of Mobility

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pinnacle Awards is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Automotive and Transportation Awards, celebrating exceptional achievements across technology, design, mobility, and sustainability in the global automotive industry. With a sharp focus on innovation, this year's awards spotlight the leaders reshaping how the world moves.Selected from a high volume of entries, the winners represent groundbreaking advancements and visionary leadership in the following categories:AutoTech & InnovationPlatinum: Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)Diamond: New EagleDesign, Manufacturing & SustainabilityPlatinum: Sharrow MarineMobility & Public TransportationPlatinum: UbiRiderConnected & Autonomous MobilityPlatinum: DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo“The automotive and transportation industry is not just evolving-it's accelerating into an era defined by innovation and responsibility,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards.“These winners exemplify the creativity and commitment needed to drive the future forward.”For a complete list of 2025 Pinnacle Awards winners and to learn more about their groundbreaking work, visit .About the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards honor excellence across industries, spotlighting organizations and individuals setting new standards in innovation, impact, and leadership. Categories span technology, healthcare, gaming, automotive, transportation and more.

