Beyond The Big Cities: Kable Academy Builds Pathways For Tech Careers In Emerging Regions

Kable Academy expands online bootcamps in Cybersecurity, IT & Network Support to help learners in emerging regions launch tech careers from home.

- Chris Ellison - President, Kable AcademyCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kable Academy, a fast-growing tech training provider committed to making tech careers accessible, is expanding its online bootcamp programs to reach learners in emerging talent regions - communities beyond major metro areas where local tech training options are scarce.This move underscores Kable Academy's mission to remove location as a barrier to opportunity. By offering live, online programs in Cybersecurity , Network Support , and IT Support , the Academy empowers students from smaller towns to launch high-growth tech careers-without having to relocate.“We believe tech careers should be within reach for anyone with the drive to learn, not just those with a metro ZIP code,” said Chris Ellison, President, Kable Academy.“Our programs meet students where they are and walk with them to a better future.”A Smarter Path to a Tech Career:Designed for both recent high school graduates eager to enter the workforce and career changers ready for a fresh start, Kable Academy offers a faster, more affordable alternative to traditional college, preparing students to start working in tech in less than a year.With live virtual classrooms, hands-on labs, flexible scheduling, and career coaching, Kable Academy's online model provides more than coursework-it delivers connection, support, and real outcomes.From Small Towns to Big Careers:For Jon L., a Kable Academy grad who enrolled online, the experience was life-changing:“I didn't need to relocate to gain tech skills. I learned from home with live instructors to answer my questions when I needed. I built real skills and now I'm working a job that uses the IT, Networking, and Cybersecurity skills I learned at Kable Academy.”Outcomes like Jon's are increasingly common. Kable Academy's Career Services team offers resume building, interview prep, and virtual job fairs to ensure every learner is equipped for success.“We've hired Kable Academy graduates from across the state, and they're some of the most prepared candidates we've seen,” said SnowFox Solutions, a hiring partner in the tech sector.About Kable AcademyKable Academy helps people build brighter futures through flexible, immersive, and fast-tracked tech training. Focused on accessibility, career readiness, and real-world support, Kable Academy delivers live online instruction in high-demand fields like Cybersecurity, Network Support, and IT Support. Programs are designed to serve students from all backgrounds-whether they're launching their first career, switching from another field, or seeking upward mobility in tech.With experienced instructors, a carefully curated curriculum, and a hands-on Career Services team, Kable Academy provides every learner the tools, guidance, and confidence to succeed. No experience required.Learn more at

