Matt Savage, Executive Tour Director Of The World Poker Tour, To Appear At Casino Collectibles Show In Vegas

Matt Savage, Executive Tour Director of the World Poker Tour

Hundreds of vintage gaming devices are on display at the CCA show.

Founder of the Poker Tournament Directors Association will greet attendees June 13 during World's Largest Casino Memorabilia Show

- Casino Collectibles AssocationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There's a reason most poker tournaments go smoothly, and his name is Matt Savage. In 2001 he instigated a forum of poker tournament directors to tackle a serious problem that was plaguing the industry-inconsistent rules. Out of that meeting the Tournament Directors Assoc. (TDA) was formed, which created the worldwide standard for the tournament rules now used in most major tournaments including the World Poker Tour (WPT) and the World Series of Poker (WSOP).Matt Savage, currently the Executive Tour Director of the WPT, still fields poker tournament questions almost every day. And now attendees of the non-profit Casino Collectibles Association 's annual show can ask him their poker tournament questions in person. Savage will be on hand to meet, greet, sign autographs and take selfies at the World's Largest Casino Memorabilia Show at the South Point casino's Exhibition Hall D on Friday June 13th at 9 am.About the ShowThe Casino Collectibles Association's 32nd annual show runs June 12 -14, 2025. It is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history. The show features the greatest single-location collection of the iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 50 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.The exposition is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a non-profit club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving the past. Show hours are June 12, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 13, 9 AM – Noon (admission $5), and admission is free from Noon to 4 PM June 13 and 9 AM – 4 PM June 14. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military and Casino Employees with appropriate ID.###ABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATIONThe Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts and annually hosts the world's largest casino collectibles show – this year June 12 -14 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, visit the club's recently updated website at .An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, and the Mob and National Atomic Testing museums and Spinettis Gaming Supplies. It is also the home of the ChipGuide , an online catalog of over 334,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide. MoGH plans are underway to expand public access to the club's treasure trove of casino history.Editor's note: The Casino Collectibles Association is the dba of the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club.

