Daphne E. Jones Recognized As An ITSMF Fellow At The Technology Leaders Awards Gala

Daphne Jones - ITSMF Fellow

Daphne Jones receiving the ITSMF Fellow Award at the Technology Leaders Awards Gala.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daphne Jones , CEO of The Board Curators and a mentor to the global team at Girl Power Talk, has been recognized as an ITSMF fellow by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF).The forum honored Ms. Jones with this prestigious achievement award for her expertise and contributions to global businesses, the tech industry and her valuable role as part of the ITSMF body. As a tech exec, author, keynote speaker, board member, and award-winning CEO, Daphne Jones' mission is to empower women to win by taking ownership of their journey.Her career path is marked by resilience and key milestones, including working in some of the world's most recognizable companies such as IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Hospira (now Pfizer), and General Electric-scaling from entry-level to Corporate Officer and Senior Vice President roles. As a woman in technology, she has broken glass ceilings, jumped off glass cliffs, challenged stereotypes, inspired girls, and scaled global technology to the benefit of her organizations and the industry at large.Ms. Jones is often found motivating others as she encourages them to“Never accept no, and never settle for the status quo. Always find a way to win.” She believes that winning and transformation begin in the mind. And if you positively change how you think, you will change your outcomes, and the win will follow.Formed in 1966, ITSMF is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating executive talent among technology professionals. They recognized Ms. Jones with the fellow award at their Technology Leaders Awards Gala in Houston on 25th April. As part of her recognition, the ITSMF has also designated a student scholarship in Ms. Jones' name, accurately tying her professional legacy and career success to cultivating tomorrow's tech leaders.Girl Power Talk is honored to have Ms. Jones be a mentor to our global team. Her example is a shining testament to how women can transform the tech industry for the better. Her story serves as an inspiration for all girls who may be told they can't lead in STEM.As the title of her book denotes, she believes women will absolutely“Win When They Say You Won't.”For more information about Daphne Jones, visit: ( )For more information about The Board Curators, visit ( )For more information about ITSMF, visit: ( )For more information about Girl Power Talk, visit: ( )

