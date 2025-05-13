Former FDA Investigator Launches Global FDA Inspection Masterclass Video For Pharma And Biotech Compliance Teams

FDA Inspection Master Class

Global video course teaches inspection readiness strategies from former FDA Investigators-now available on-demand.

- DeVaughn Edwards, Principal Consultant, FD-AID, LLCLUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With FDA inspections becoming increasingly rigorous and the announcement from the FDA that international international companies will no longer be given a heads-up of a pending inspection, a new video masterclass created by former FDA Investigators is now available to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide better prepare for regulatory scrutiny.“FDA Inspection Masterclass : Former FDA Investigator 's Guidance” is a comprehensive, on-demand training course developed by DeVaughn Edwards, Principal Consultant at FD-AID, LLC. Edwards, a former FDA Investigator with 14 years of field experience and over a decade in the pharmaceutical industry, collaborated with other regulatory experts to create an insider-driven guide to surviving - and succeeding - in FDA inspections.“This is the type of training I wish more companies had before we walked through the door,” said Edwards.“It covers what Investigators actually evaluate and how to avoid the most common and costly mistakes.”The training includes eight modules covering:- FDA inspection triggers- PAI (Pre-Approval Inspection) strategy- How to conduct internal mock inspections- Interview techniques- Real-world examples of Form 483 missteps- Clinical and GMP-specific risksParticipants will receive:- On-demand access to the full course- Certificate of completion (optional)An option for team-based licensingWith U.S. and global regulators increasing their oversight, especially of contract manufacturers and clinical operations, this video offers a critical opportunity to close compliance gaps before the FDA identifies them.The course is now available internationally at:About FD-AID, LLCFD-AID, LLC is a pharmaceutical consulting firm led by former FDA Investigators and industry executives. The company provides mock FDA inspections, regulatory remediation, and GMP compliance training to clients around the world. More at .Media Contact:DeVaughn EdwardsPrincipal ConsultantFD-AID, LLC... | +1 (732) 895-78315514 Garden Arbor Drive, Lutz, FL 33558

DeVaughn Edwards

FD-AID LLC

+ 17328957831

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.