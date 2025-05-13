Methodhub's Subsidiary Zortech Increases Canadian Footprint With Quebec Office

MethodHub India Head Quarters

MONTREAL , QUEBEC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With accelerated demand for digital transformation across North America, ZorTech Solutions, the Canadian subsidiary of software services and AI player MethodHub, has announced the opening of a new office in Quebec . This step further strengthens the North American footprint, considering the sizeable presence already in the Toronto area. ZorTech's strategic move into Quebec prepares it to service Canada's 2nd largest city and a thriving technology developer and user community.This expansion is part of MethodHub's global growth roadmap, which includes the upcoming launch of a new European office in Lille, France. This dual-market approach leverages the cultural, linguistic, and economic ties between Quebec and France, positioning MethodHub and ZorTech to deliver consistent, cross-market solutions in both regions.“Our decision to establish a presence in Quebec is more than geographic - it's strategic,” said Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub.“There's a natural alignment between Quebec and France, not just culturally but also economically, particularly in the type of digital opportunity emerging in both regions. This connectivity allows us to support clients across both regions.”The new office will offer services around MethodHub's core 4x4 offering, combining vertical industry focus - including Healthcare, BFSI, Energy, and Telecom - with proven horizontal expertise in Cloud Engineering, Data Services, ERP/CRM Integration, and Cybersecurity. MethodHub is a certified ISO 9001/ ISO 27001 company in compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 standards. MethodHub has been recognized as a Great Place To Work (GPTW) and is a recent special NASSCOM award winner in the Skilling Initiative category.“The emerging opportunities in Quebec allow us to reach a broader set of enterprise clients in a relatively under-served market. This expansion enhances our ability to support complex digital transformations to organizations here” said Ajay Pasala, Chief Revenue Officer, ZorTech.“With this new office and focus on Quebec, we're better positioned to service customers locally, deepen client relationships, and attract top talent. Our presence in Quebec allows us to more effectively scale AI-driven and cloud-native solutions for BFSI and telecom clients already in our portfolio.” Added Sulaiti Maimaiti, Chief Operating Officer of ZorTech.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a global software and AI services company focused on data-driven transformation, cloud platform implementation, and enterprise innovation. With operations in US, Canada, and India with plans soon to open in Europe, MethodHub delivers industry-specific digital solutions across verticals such as healthcare, energy, BFSI, telecom, and high-tech.About ZorTech Solutions:ZorTech Solutions, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Canada, began as a tech consulting firm and quickly evolved into a leading provider of software development, AI technologies, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and workforce solutions. With a focus on bridging the gap between talent and technology, ZorTech has built a robust global talent network of over 1.4 million professionals. The company serves organizations across industries with end-to-end digital capabilities, empowering business transformation across North America and beyond.

