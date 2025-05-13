India's Answer To Terror Now Comes With Missiles, Drones And No Warnings: PM Modi At Adampur

MENAFN - IANS) Adampur, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Air Force Station at Adampur on Tuesday, delivered a powerful address to the armed forces, praising their courage and reaffirming India's assertive stance on national security.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, he said that India's response to terrorism has entered a new era -- precise, resolute, and unforgiving.

Calling the chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" more than just a slogan, the Prime Minister described it as a sacred oath for every soldier and citizen.

"When Indian soldiers chant it on the battlefield, it sends shivers down the enemy's spine," he said, adding that the phrase now echoes through every drone strike and missile launch that crushes enemy fortifications.

PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a landmark moment -- a "trinity" of policy, intent, and decisive capability.

He stressed that it was not a routine military action but a bold demonstration of India's strength, precision, and technological edge.

"India is the land of Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh Ji," he said, invoking the legacy of courage and righteousness.

"Those who came in secrecy to harm India's daughters were crushed in their own hideouts," the Prime Minister declared.

The operation, he confirmed, destroyed nine major terror hubs and eliminated more than 100 terrorists, sending a clear signal to the masterminds behind cross-border attacks.

"Provoking India now leads only to one consequence -- total destruction," the Prime Minister said.

He also added that the Pakistani Army, which had long sheltered terror groups, was now left humiliated and exposed.

PM Modi highlighted how Operation Sindoor was not only a tactical success but a symbol of India's military integration.

"The Navy secured maritime dominance, the Army reinforced the borders, and the Air Force delivered precise and powerful strikes," he said.

He praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary units for their outstanding performance, stating that the coordination across all forces was "remarkable" and a new hallmark of India's military readiness.

He specifically noted the role of India's air defence systems -- including the indigenous Akash and the advanced Russian-made S-400 -- which intercepted Pakistani missiles and UAVs.

Pakistan's failed disinformation campaign, claiming to have destroyed the Adampur base and the S-400 system, was thoroughly debunked when a photograph of PM Modi standing beside the intact S-400 system was released.

This, he said, was India's silent but firm response to Pakistan's lies.

PM Modi lauded the armed forces for executing the operation with surgical precision.

Within 25 minutes, Indian jets struck key terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.

Despite enemy attempts to use civilian aircraft for cover, Indian forces responded with caution, ensuring zero collateral damage.

"That is the power of a professional, technologically advanced force," he said.

The Prime Minister warned that although India had paused further military action at Pakistan's request, this restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

"If provoked again, India will retaliate with full force -- on its terms, in its time," he said, reiterating that India would not differentiate between terrorist leaders and the governments that protect them.

In concluding remarks, PM Modi said the armed forces have not only protected India's borders but lifted the pride of every Indian.

Their bravery, he noted, would be remembered for generations.

"This is the new India," he declared.

"We seek peace, but if humanity is threatened, we will not hesitate to crush our enemies."