Ministry Closes Private Health Facility For Violating Laws

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced the temporary closure of a private health facility for violating the laws and regulations governing work in the health sector in Qatar.

In a statement, the MOPH said that this step was taken as part of the control measures and inspection visits conducted by the Department of Healthcare Professions team at the MOPH.

The violations identified included the facility operating without a medical director and failing to meet the minimum required number of health practitioners.



Additionally, reviewing records revealed that the facility provided services to patients and clients before obtaining the necessary license and official approvals from the MOPH.

The MOPH stresses that all licensed health facilities in the country must comply with the approved laws, regulations, and standards to ensure patient safety, ensure the quality of services provided, and avoid legal action against violators.





