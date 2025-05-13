403
Techxnow 2025 To Ignite The Global Tech Scene In Las Vegas This September
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The countdown is on for TechXnow 2025, the world's most anticipated technology innovation conference, landing in Las Vegas from September 9–11, 2025. Bringing together global tech pioneers, disruptors, investors, and future-makers, TechXnow is set to spark transformative ideas and foster breakthrough collaborations across three power-packed days.
Hosted in one of the world's most energetic cities, TechXnow 2025 is more than a conference-it's a convergence of minds, machines, and momentum shaping the digital future.
What Awaits at TechXnow 2025:
Visionary Keynotes: Gain insights from world-class speakers-tech icons, startup founders, AI trailblazers, and Fortune 500 executives.
The TechXnow Awards: Celebrate trailblazing tech achievements and game-changing innovations during a high-impact awards gala.
Next-Gen Tech Exhibits: Engage with live demos in AI, robotics, IoT, sustainability tech, and more from global tech pioneers.
Startup Arena: Discover the next wave of unicorns in the dynamic startup showcase.
Unmatched Networking: Build powerful connections with industry leaders, VCs, and collaborators in immersive lounges and curated sessions.
“We're not just hosting an event-we're building a global innovation movement,” said Rajeev, Founder of TechXnow.“TechXnow 2025 is the place where visionaries meet execution. It's where tomorrow's ideas take flight.”
Nominations & Early Bird Tickets Now Open
TechXnow invites entrepreneurs, tech leaders, and changemakers to nominate themselves or others for the TechXnow Awards. Don't miss the chance to be part of a defining moment in tech-early bird tickets are now available at
???? Event Dates: September 9–11, 2025
???? Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
???? Website:
Media Inquiries:
Rajeev | Founder, TechXnow
Email:
Phone:
About TechXnow
TechXnow is a global platform for innovation, designed to accelerate the future of technology through world-class content, high-impact networking, and exposure to disruptive ideas. From startups to Fortune 500s, TechXnow connects the global tech community under one roof.
#TechXnow2025 #InnovationStartsHere #FutureOfTech
