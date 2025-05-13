Zoomcar And Wego Join Forces To Unlock Self-Drive Travel For Global Tourists In India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A timely partnership for today's global traveler navigating rising tariffs, airfare hikes, and a return to local-first exploration

BENGALURU, India, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR ), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing in India, has partnered with Wego,the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to offer seamless access to self-drive rentals for travelers exploring India.

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment in global tourism. With rising airfares, currency fluctuations, and tariff tensions between major economies causing uncertainty across global tourism and trade flows, travelers are shifting focus from long-haul luxury to cost-conscious, high-control experiences closer to home. India, with its expanding infrastructure, diverse road-trip routes, and favorable exchange rates, is emerging as a high-value destination for both domestic and inbound regional travel.

"We're seeing a decisive shift in how people want to travel - flexibility, independence, and immersion matter more than ever," said Anirudh Lamba – Head of Partnerships, Zoomcar. "Our partnership with Wego helps us serve evolving travellers better, especially those coming from the Middle East and Southeast Asia who want to explore India on their own terms."

Book from 25,000+ self-drive cars across 99+ cities in India directly via the Wego platform (website and app), with hyperlocal availability. Enjoy a seamless booking process integrated into Wego's global travel ecosystem.

According to Wego's 2025 Q1 data, travel interest from GCC countries to India has surged by over 40% YoY, driven by family travel, medical tourism, and digital nomad movement. Zoomcar's data also reveals that travelers are increasingly choosing self-drive for longer duration itineraries especially during vacations and long weekends, valuing autonomy, privacy, and cost-effectiveness.

Bernard Corraya, General Manager, India, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Zoomcar to bring greater convenience and control to travelers exploring India. This collaboration supports our mission to enhance every stage of the traveler's journey from flight and stay to local mobility. With self-drive access now just a tap away, our users can unlock a more personal and memorable way to experience one of the world's most diverse destinations."

The Zoomcar-Wego partnership is timely, empowering users with greater flexibility amidst changes globally impacting travel choices. With ongoing tariff restructuring across Asia, increasing scrutiny on imported luxury goods and services, and a clear tilt towards domestic value creation, Zoomcar represents a homegrown, cost-efficient alternative to traditional ground transport for both domestic and international audiences.

As more travelers rethink how they move, discover, and spend, this partnership offers a powerful solution: freedom, value, and the open road.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

