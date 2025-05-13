Petdesk Releases AI-Powered Petdesk Scribe To Enhance Note-Taking For Veterinarians
PetDesk Scribe is AI-powered transcription software the helps veterinary professionals reclaim their time and deliver better care.
Traditionally, veterinarians have spent valuable time manually creating Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan (SOAP) notes to document what occurred during appointments. This often means writing notes during lunch breaks or at the end of a long workday.
PetDesk Scribe , powered by an AI model trained for veterinary use cases, simplifies this process by automatically recording and transcribing SOAP notes and client summaries into accurate, structured documentation. The intuitive software helps veterinary professionals reclaim time and reduce administrative burden.
The impact on workflow is immediate. As Dr. Kathleen Cavell, DVM, of Northwood Animal Hospital , explains,
"I don't have to remember everything from a full day of appointments anymore. With PetDesk Scribe, the notes are done right after the visit, and I can actually leave work on time."
By keeping veterinarians focused on the client conversation instead of note-taking, PetDesk Scribe improves the clinic experience for both staff and pet parents.
Tim Callahan , CEO of Petvisor, noted,
"Maintaining strong client-to-vet relationships helps pets receive the best possible care. Rather than being heads-down in a notebook or staring at a screen, PetDesk Scribe allows veterinarians to stay engaged with their clients, strengthening the bond between pet parents and their vets."
How PetDesk Scribe Works
Veterinarians can record audio directly through a mobile app or web application. The audio is automatically transcribed into high-quality notes, which are accessible through the web app. PetDesk Scribe simplifies documentation into three easy steps:
Transcribe : Tap "Record" - audio is automatically converted into accurate, organized SOAP notes and client summaries.
Review : Tap "Stop" - providers can review, edit, and finalize their notes within the web app.
Approve : Finalized notes and ready-to-send client summaries are generated, enhancing client clarity and treatment compliance.
Mikhail Opletayev , Chief Technology and Product Officer at Petvisor, added,
"Veterinarians already have enough on their plates. We designed PetDesk Scribe to be as simple and efficient as possible. By removing the friction from note-taking, we're improving the day-to-day experience for veterinary teams and pet parents alike."
Visit the PetDesk website for more information about PetDesk Scribe .
About PetDesk
PetDesk combines the industry's most user-friendly client engagement tools with the highest-rated pet parent app to simplify veterinary clinic operations and strengthen client relationships. With powerful veterinary-specific solutions, dedicated support, and a portfolio of awards and recognitions, PetDesk is committed to supporting veterinary teams and ensuring the best experience for pets and pet parents.
