ZOE Launches Free, Science-First App That Decodes Food Labels, Cuts Through Misleading Marketing, And Helps Americans Make Healthier Food Choices

App created by world's leading doctors and scientists allows consumers to discover what's really inside their food from just one photo, using breakthrough new AI

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOE , the world's leading science and nutrition company, is revolutionizing grocery shopping with the launch of a free app that identifies what is really inside a food in seconds - using just a photo . No spin, just science.

Introducing the ZOE Risk Scale for Processed Food : the pioneering science-backed tool that cuts through confusing food packaging and exposes the hidden impact of food and food processing on health. The tool helps users understand how food will impact their health beyond misleading packaging and wellness buzzwords.

The ZOE Health App shows you what the food labels won't.

The ZOE Risk Scale for Processed Food. (PRNewsfoto/ZOE)

Consumers are overwhelmed by a flood of conflicting advice, often driven by social media 'wellness experts' promoting trendy products and health hacks that lack scientific backing. Add to that the confusion of marketing buzzwords like "natural," "low fat" or "high protein," which don't always tell the full story.

With the ZOE Health app, shoppers simply snap a photo of any food and - if it is a processed food - instantly discover how risky it is, from those rated "Highest Risk" to health, to products where there is no risk from the processing. ZOE has validated its AI-powered "food camera," making sure what users snap is analyzed with the most advanced nutrition science in the world.

Unlike blanket advice to "avoid all processed food," ZOE's approach is grounded in science and health outcomes that matter. Built by a team of the world's top nutrition scientists and powered by decades of nutrition research, this tool helps people understand which processed foods are harmful, which are fine in moderation, and which can actually be a healthy part of your diet .

With just a quick photo taken in the app, users get instant insights - putting the power of better food choices right in their hands.

American consumers can download the new app by searching "ZOE Health" in the app store or by clicking here .

The Risk Scale in action

The ZOE Risk Scale evaluates foods based on the impact which the processing methods are likely to have on health. Using ZOE's world-leading research and analysis of over one million everyday food products from their database, the tool categorizes foods as: Unprocessed, No Risk, Low Risk, Medium Risk, and Highest Risk. Food processing is just one part of understanding how healthy a food is, and ZOE's app combines this processing data with many other data points to create an overall score for any meal.

The food industry is rife with misinformation and confusing health halos which can make a food product appear healthier than it actually is because of certain labels, ingredients, or branding. That's why this new tool exists: to help people navigate the grocery store aisles, sift through their pantries, and level up their shopping lists through simple, actionable changes that will make a real difference to their health.

This tool is created to help consumers navigate the food environment without fear, even when they lack access to fresh whole foods.

Reclaiming Control in a Broken Food System

ZOE conducted consumer research revealing a widespread lack of understanding around food processing - and growing concern over how the government is (or isn't) responding to the nation's health crisis.



49% of Americans don't always know what's healthy or not in the grocery store

76% of Americans think there is a lot of conflicting nutrition advice available

49% of Americans rely on food labels to guide purchases, yet 1 in 4 question their accuracy Many shoppers are misled by marketing buzzwords.

- 61% of Americans agree that if something is labeled as 'high protein,' they think it's good for them

- 44% of Americans agree that if something is labeled as 'low fat,' they think it's good for them

At least one in five adults (20%) in each U.S. state is living with obesity[1], and rates of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions are soaring. Yet, only 11% of Americans believe the government is effectively tackling this crisis, and 39% say it should be doing more to fix it.

The Risk Scale for Processed Food cuts through the confusion, giving consumers instant insights into the foods they eat every day, helping them make informed choices.

Prof Tim Spector MD, scientific co-founder of ZOE, comments:

"Everyone wants to eat well to live more healthy years, but most people don't know where to turn for good advice. We are surrounded by conflicting messages, both online and from food marketers. People are crying out for clarity, which is why ZOE created the Risk Scale for Processed Food. Based on the latest evidence and scientific research, it cuts through the noise, helping people see through empty health claims and confusing labeling. Now, the public can quickly and easily understand the genuine health risks associated with food products and make sensible choices."

Jonathan Wolf, co-founder and CEO of ZOE, comments:

"Big Food bombards shoppers with misleading health claims, leaving many confused about what's actually good for us. Our research shows that most Americans want to make healthier choices, but half struggle to know what's truly healthy. With our new free app we're giving everyone the power to discover what's really in their food - with an effortless camera click - based on science, not marketing. In particular I think the ability to discover which processed foods are safe, and which are high risk is a game-changer for public health, helping consumers take back control of their health despite our broken food industry. Big food is making too much money to change unless we make them - but as shoppers we can cut through their health claims, and push them to create better food for all of us."

About ZOE

ZOE is a science and nutrition company leading a movement to transform the health of millions. ZOE runs the world's largest nutrition science study to help people make smarter food choices and improve their health with every meal. ZOE's clinical trials, published in leading scientific journals, such as Nature Medicine , Nature Metabolism , The Lancet and many more, prove you can change your life with food.

ZOE can change the way you eat, feel, and live. We host world-leading scientists on our podcast, bring clinically proven science to your plate with Daily30+ and improve your health with every meal through our ZOE app, which turns complex science into clear-step-by-step actions.

Located in London and Boston, ZOE was founded by Professor Tim Spector of King's College London and data science leader Jonathan Wolf.

