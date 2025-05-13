Shmyhal Meets With IFC Vice President To Discuss Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Alfonso Garcia Mora, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to discuss ongoing cooperation in the energy and housing sectors.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on his Telegram channel.

"We highly appreciate IFC's support for our energy and housing projects. I expressed gratitude for the $2 billion financial program approved at the start of the full-scale war to assist Ukrainian businesses. Additionally, I thanked IFC for its initiative to allocate EUR 25 million in grants from the EU to help Ukrainian cities and communities modernize housing for internally displaced persons," Shmyhal stated.

During the meeting, both parties coordinated their plans and ideas for Ukraine's future recovery.

"Our focus remains on energy, housing, critical infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized businesses. I emphasized that businesses will play a crucial role in the reconstruction efforts, and we discussed ways to attract private capital. We rely on IFC's expertise and support in this area," Shmyhal stated.

The discussion also covered expanding cooperation into new sectors.

"We are strengthening our work within the Unified portfolio of public investment projects. We appreciate IFC's understanding of Ukraine's needs and are grateful for its essential assistance during Russia's full-scale aggression," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal announced that the World Bank's Board of Directors had approved an additional $84 million for the HOPE project, which funds the repair of housing damaged by the war.

Photo credit: t.me/Denys_Smyhal