FIFA Awards Aghsu Stadium With Quality Certificate

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has awarded the Aghsu city stadium with a Quality Pro Certificate for artificial turf, Azernews reports, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

This quality mark issued by FIFA allows the stadium to host international matches.

The FIFA Quality Certificate for synthetic artificial turf surfaces is an accreditation that ensures the quality and safety of artificial turf used in sports.

Established through the FIFA Quality Programme, its goal is to enhance football at all levels by ensuring artificial surfaces are safe for players, encouraging advancements in turf technology, and assisting clubs and associations in selecting products that meet stringent safety and quality standards.

This certification confirms that a synthetic turf is appropriate for football when it passes all criteria outlined in the test manual, including both laboratory assessments and on-field evaluations.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.