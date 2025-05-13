Oil Output Slightly Down At Major Azerbaijani Field

In January–April of the current year, 5.3 million tons of oil were produced from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry. This figure is 200,000 tons or 3.6% less compared to the first quarter of last year. During the same period last year...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%