Kuwaiti, Hong Kong Officials Hold Talks, Sign Business Memos
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Acting Prime Miniter Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah on Tuesday held official round table discussions with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu at Bayan Palace.
During the session, they reviewed the bilateral ties and ways to boost them, in addition to exchanging visions and opinions on regional and international issues of common interest.
Following the official talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding in direct investment promotion, inked on the Kuwaiti side by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and on behalf of the Government of Hong Kong the Acting Assistant Director General for Investment Promotion Loretta Lee.
The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of direct investment promotion between Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).
The MoU was signed on the Kuwaiti side by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and on behalf of the Government of Hong Kong by Executive Director of the HKTDC Margaret Fong.
The meeting was attended by senior Kuwaiti officials including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
The Acting Prime Minister hosted an official luncheon in honor of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and his accompanying delegation. (end)
