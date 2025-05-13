403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman, Japan Sign Mou In Environmental Field
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Oman and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Tuesday to boost cooperation in sustainable development, accelerate the implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, and establish a framework for cooperation between the two sides.
Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that the MoU stipulates cooperation between the two parties in mitigating and adapting to climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation as nature-based solutions and environmental monitoring.
Chairman of Oman's Environment Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Amri explained, that the MoU aims to consolidate cooperation in various environmental fields, whether in biodiversity, combating desertification, climate change issues, or reducing pollution and emissions, according to ONA.
He emphasized the deep-rooted and historical relationship between Oman and Japan in various sectors, noting that the signing of the MoU strengthens and enhances this relationship.
For his part, Japan's Vice Minister of Global Environmental Affairs, Matsuzawa Yutaka, praised the economic growth witnessed by Oman and its remarkable efforts in the field of environmental protection, noting that Japan's Environment Ministry will work side by side with Oman to achieve a sustainable society.
He emphasized the importance of unifying efforts in light of disasters the world is facing related to climate change, noting that Japan overcame pollution during its period of rapid economic growth and embraced its expertise and technologies to achieve a clean environment. (end)
nfa
Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that the MoU stipulates cooperation between the two parties in mitigating and adapting to climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation as nature-based solutions and environmental monitoring.
Chairman of Oman's Environment Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Amri explained, that the MoU aims to consolidate cooperation in various environmental fields, whether in biodiversity, combating desertification, climate change issues, or reducing pollution and emissions, according to ONA.
He emphasized the deep-rooted and historical relationship between Oman and Japan in various sectors, noting that the signing of the MoU strengthens and enhances this relationship.
For his part, Japan's Vice Minister of Global Environmental Affairs, Matsuzawa Yutaka, praised the economic growth witnessed by Oman and its remarkable efforts in the field of environmental protection, noting that Japan's Environment Ministry will work side by side with Oman to achieve a sustainable society.
He emphasized the importance of unifying efforts in light of disasters the world is facing related to climate change, noting that Japan overcame pollution during its period of rapid economic growth and embraced its expertise and technologies to achieve a clean environment. (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment