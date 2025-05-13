Yoga Teachers Across The UK Unite For Kolkata Street Children Ahead Of International Day Of Yoga

MENAFN - Pressat) In celebration of International Day of Yoga, yoga teachers across the UK and beyond are coming together to support some of India's most disadvantaged children through a nationwide campaign, Yoga for HOPE.

Throughout June, yoga teachers will be hosting donation-based classes in aid of The Hope Foundation for Street Children (HOPE) , a charity working to protect and empower street-connected children and families in Kolkata, India. Since its founding in 1999, HOPE has reached over 3 million individuals through education, healthcare, and child protection.

Lille Sommerschield, a yoga teacher from Oslo, Norway, will be holding a unique“Wise Women” gathering in a tranquil Norwegian forest in support of HOPE.“I was first introduced to The Hope Foundation through my teacher and good friend Simon Low, many years ago,” said Lille.“It's been a pleasure and privilege to support HOPE by hosting yoga classes from Norway and being able to give something back to the people of India; a country who has shared this wonderful concept of yoga with the world.”

Simon Low, HOPE UK Patron and renowned yoga teacher, will lead an online fundraising class on 22nd June. Other teachers supporting the initiative include Jo Torode, Christina Gill, and Adelene Cheong. Jo Torode said“HOPE is a truly wonderful charity doing vital work that not only changes but saves lives. Supporting their work through my teaching has been both a joy and privilege to me and my students.”

HOPE was named Favourite Yoga Charity at the 2024 OM Yoga Awards and incorporates regular yoga practice into the lives of children in its care, recognising its vital role in physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

HOPE is calling on more yoga teachers to join the campaign and give back to the country that gave the world yoga by visiting iyd/