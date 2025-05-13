403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blue Hues, Matching Sets, And Vibrant Accessories: Pull&Bear Drops New Pieces Ahead Of The Summer Season
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates-Monday 12 May, 2025: Temperatures rising only means one thing-lighter colors, softer fabrics, flowy dresses, and matching sets. Pull&Bear welcomes the summer season with a fresh yet bold take on standout seasonal fashion with unique pieces that are essential for a vibrant yet airy summer wardrobe.
Shades of Blue
This season, blue takes center stage as the ultimate shade of effortless elegance and versatility, representing blue skies and even bluer waters. Pull&Bear builds its summer aesthetic around this deep hue layered across shirts, dresses, wide-leg trousers, and must-have accessories.
Effortless Summer Co-ords
Matching sets are the ultimate summer style hack-Pull&Bear is placing co-ords in the spotlight this season. Effortlessly laid back and easy to style, these matching looks bring a bold, put-together energy to any wardrobe-perfect for everything from beach days to city strolls.
A Lighter Take on Denim
Pull&Bear welcomes the summer season with a lighter take on denim staples. From matching sets to flowy maxi dresses and effortless jumpsuits, the collection's pieces bring a unique blend of effortless structure.
Ocean Motifs
A good summer outfit is complete with vibrant accessories. With shell-like tote bags, flower clips, and even starfish cuffs, Pull&Bear elevates summer outfits to a new level.
Pull&Bear's new collection is now available at Pull&Bear stores in major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as in select locations throughout the GCC, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, and online at pullandbear.
Shades of Blue
This season, blue takes center stage as the ultimate shade of effortless elegance and versatility, representing blue skies and even bluer waters. Pull&Bear builds its summer aesthetic around this deep hue layered across shirts, dresses, wide-leg trousers, and must-have accessories.
Asymmetric midi gathered dress-here
Striped crochet top-here
Striped crochet shorts -here
Rustic frayed trousers - here
Effortless Summer Co-ords
Matching sets are the ultimate summer style hack-Pull&Bear is placing co-ords in the spotlight this season. Effortlessly laid back and easy to style, these matching looks bring a bold, put-together energy to any wardrobe-perfect for everything from beach days to city strolls.
Short sleeve striped shirt-here
Rustic striped Bermuda shorts - here
Rustic oversize shirt-here
Rustic frayed trousers-here
Striped oversized shirt -here
Striped pyjama bottoms-here
Gingham top - here
Gingham check trousers - here
A Lighter Take on Denim
Pull&Bear welcomes the summer season with a lighter take on denim staples. From matching sets to flowy maxi dresses and effortless jumpsuits, the collection's pieces bring a unique blend of effortless structure.
Denim halter top-here
Ruffled denim shorts-here
Long flowing denim dress-here
Short denim dungarees with pockets-here
Ocean Motifs
A good summer outfit is complete with vibrant accessories. With shell-like tote bags, flower clips, and even starfish cuffs, Pull&Bear elevates summer outfits to a new level.
Embellished shoulder bag-here
Flower hair clip-here
Starfish arm cuff-here
Pull&Bear's new collection is now available at Pull&Bear stores in major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as in select locations throughout the GCC, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, and online at pullandbear.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment