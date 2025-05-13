Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blue Hues, Matching Sets, And Vibrant Accessories: Pull&Bear Drops New Pieces Ahead Of The Summer Season


2025-05-13 09:05:05
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates-Monday 12 May, 2025: Temperatures rising only means one thing-lighter colors, softer fabrics, flowy dresses, and matching sets. Pull&Bear welcomes the summer season with a fresh yet bold take on standout seasonal fashion with unique pieces that are essential for a vibrant yet airy summer wardrobe.


Shades of Blue


This season, blue takes center stage as the ultimate shade of effortless elegance and versatility, representing blue skies and even bluer waters. Pull&Bear builds its summer aesthetic around this deep hue layered across shirts, dresses, wide-leg trousers, and must-have accessories.






  • Asymmetric midi gathered dress-here
  • Striped crochet top-here
  • Striped crochet shorts -here
  • Rustic frayed trousers - here


Effortless Summer Co-ords


Matching sets are the ultimate summer style hack-Pull&Bear is placing co-ords in the spotlight this season. Effortlessly laid back and easy to style, these matching looks bring a bold, put-together energy to any wardrobe-perfect for everything from beach days to city strolls.






  • Short sleeve striped shirt-here
  • Rustic striped Bermuda shorts - here
  • Rustic oversize shirt-here
  • Rustic frayed trousers-here
  • Striped oversized shirt -here
  • Striped pyjama bottoms-here
  • Gingham top - here
  • Gingham check trousers - here



A Lighter Take on Denim


Pull&Bear welcomes the summer season with a lighter take on denim staples. From matching sets to flowy maxi dresses and effortless jumpsuits, the collection's pieces bring a unique blend of effortless structure.







  • Denim halter top-here
  • Ruffled denim shorts-here
  • Long flowing denim dress-here
  • Short denim dungarees with pockets-here


Ocean Motifs


A good summer outfit is complete with vibrant accessories. With shell-like tote bags, flower clips, and even starfish cuffs, Pull&Bear elevates summer outfits to a new level.






  • Embellished shoulder bag-here
  • Flower hair clip-here
  • Starfish arm cuff-here


Pull&Bear's new collection is now available at Pull&Bear stores in major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as in select locations throughout the GCC, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, and online at pullandbear.


