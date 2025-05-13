Lifeway Foods EPS Increases 44% Year-Over-Year As Kefir Company Announces Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating Income, as reported, plus Depreciation and Amortization, plus Stock-Based Compensation.
The Company does not provide guidance for GAAP Operating Income, nor a reconciliation of any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis, because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, which may be significant, including, without limitation, non-recurring or non-operational expenses such as stock-based compensation, gain/loss on sale of equipment, deferred revenue and gain/loss on investments prior to payment of bonuses to employees.
Conference Call and Webcast
A webcast with Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at .
About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the drivers of demand for Lifeway's products, consumer trends, the anticipated effects of scheduled upgrades at the Waukesha plant, expected operating efficiencies and expectations regarding future operating and financial performance. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "future," "increase," "believe," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; customer acceptance of products and services; and uncertainty regarding proposals or other actions taken by shareholders related to the unsolicited proposal made by Danone North America PBC ("Danone") to acquire all of the shares of Lifeway stock that Danone does not already own. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Copies of these filings are available online at , , or on request from Lifeway. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing financial results. This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to GAAP measures reported, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, GAAP measures reported and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies.
Perceptual Advisors
Dan Tarman
Email: [email protected]
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]
General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]
|
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
19,446
|
|
|
$
|
16,728
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of $2,030 and $1,590 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
16,684
|
|
|
|
15,424
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
9,241
|
|
|
|
8,678
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,007
|
|
|
|
2,144
|
|
Refundable income taxes
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
47,378
|
|
|
|
43,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
28,112
|
|
|
|
26,862
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
11,704
|
|
|
|
11,704
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
6,223
|
|
|
|
6,358
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
93,667
|
|
|
$
|
90,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
11,635
|
|
|
$
|
10,401
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
3,939
|
|
|
|
5,103
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
16,369
|
|
|
|
15,504
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
19,499
|
|
|
|
18,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,203 and 15,100 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
6,509
|
|
|
|
6,509
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(13,383)
|
|
|
|
(14,052)
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
|
4,632
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
78,362
|
|
|
|
74,822
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
74,168
|
|
|
|
71,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
93,667
|
|
|
$
|
90,547
|
|
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
46,091
|
|
|
$
|
44,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
34,254
|
|
|
|
32,438
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
802
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Total cost of goods sold
|
|
|
35,056
|
|
|
|
33,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
11,035
|
|
|
|
11,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expense
|
|
|
4,698
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
4,628
|
|
|
|
4,136
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
9,461
|
|
|
|
7,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
3,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
Gain on sales of investments
|
|
|
3,352
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
3,392
|
|
|
|
(56)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
4,966
|
|
|
|
3,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,540
|
|
|
$
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
15,134
|
|
|
|
14,691
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
15,333
|
|
|
|
15,222
|
|
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,540
|
|
|
$
|
2,426
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
796
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
673
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Gain on sale of investments
|
|
|
(3,352)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Fair value loss on investment
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(1,259)
|
|
|
|
(1,189)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(563)
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Refundable income taxes
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
(378)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(2,765)
|
|
|
|
(1,309)
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
(474)
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
|
1,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(2,219)
|
|
|
|
(2,469)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
2,933
|
|
|
|
(2,469)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of note payable
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
Payment of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
|
(1,173)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
|
16,728
|
|
|
|
13,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
$
|
19,446
|
|
|
$
|
12,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)
|
|
$
|
–
|
|
|
$
|
1,934
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued purchase of property and equipment
|
|
$
|
239
|
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
–
|
