Hearing Wellness Pioneer Eargo Launches Eargo 8 As Its Newest Flagship Hearing Aid

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch comes at a pivotal time, as demand for accessible, high-quality hearing aids continues to rise amid the growing hearing loss epidemic. While the OTC hearing aid landscape is still evolving, Eargo has identified and solved for several critical gaps in the market-consumers are frustrated by the lack of quality, high-performance OTC products and customer education at retail as well as by the minimal post-purchase support available that can be especially vital to those who are new to hearing aids.

Eargo 8 was thoughtfully engineered with premium features, technology, and design while delivering essential post-purchase assistance for a seamless integration into users' lives. The Eargo 8 has several innovative new features, setting a higher standard for what one should expect from OTC hearing aids, including:



Smart Sound Adjust : Analyzes your environment and automatically adjusts to the noise levels so you never miss a beat. When entering a noisy restaurant or crowded place, this new feature automatically utilizes fast-acting noise reduction without requiring the user to fuss with controls.

Device Scan: An exclusive new feature that serves as a wellness check for your device. Device Scan helps users monitor Eargo 8 device health and identify maintenance needs to ensure long-term device performance. Eargo holds the patent for this technology, and Eargo 8 is the only device in the category to have this patented feature.

Extended Life Charger: The Eargo 8 device is housed in a sleek, extended-life charging case that provides 2 weeks of full recharges. The Eargo 8 charger features the best total battery life in the category and is also wireless charging compatible.

Eargo Support: Whether with live help or with the Eargo app, users can choose however much help or autonomy they desire. Eargo 8 comes with world-class support, including live assistance, tutorials, and an extended library of reference resources that far surpass typical offerings at OTC. Eargo support is renowned for world-class response times, and Eargo Hearing Aid Experts are industry veterans with an average of 18 years' experience. Two-Year Warranty: Eargo 8 also includes a two-year warranty, double the 1-year coverage typically offered by other OTC hearing aid brands.

"We're incredibly proud to unveil Eargo 8-this isn't just another hearing aid, it's a leap forward in technology, user experience, and accessibility," said Tim Trine, Chief Technology Officer of LXE Hearing, Eargo's parent company. "With Eargo 8, we've achieved an extraordinary breakthrough in sound quality and user experience that redefines what OTC hearing aids should be. We've done the research, pushed the technology, and listened to our customers to deliver a smarter, sleeker, and more accessible model."

"With the launch of Eargo 8, we pushed the boundaries of what is possible for such a small, compact and nearly invisible design. We remain committed to raising the bar for hearing wellness while delivering incredible value for our customers," said Nic Klopper, CEO of LXE Hearing. "Traditional prescription hearing aids and other nearly invisible options can be prohibitively expensive for consumers, costing upwards of $7,000. This puts quality, comfort, and support out of reach for many. Eargo was founded on a mission to battle this and improve access and affordability for more people. And with Eargo 8, we've packed more advancements than ever in our OTC device and are proud to have successfully reduced our pricing to make premium hearing more accessible than ever."

Eargo 8 is FDA cleared and its MSRP is $2,699. Eargo's complete portfolio of over-the-counter hearing aid devices-including Eargo 8, Eargo SE, and LINK by Eargo-will be available for purchase online at Eargo and through various online retail partners, including Best Buy and Amazon. Individuals with eligible hearing aid insurance benefits may be able to use them to purchase Eargo. Eargo accepts many major health plans, subject to verification of benefits and plan approval, and is in-network with Blue Shield of California.

About Eargo

Eargo is an LXE Hearing company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility, and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, complete-in-canal, FDA-regulated devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Eargo's differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase through partner retailers or directly through Eargo online or via phone. Customers can get personalized and convenient consultation and support from Eargo hearing professionals via phone, text, e-mail or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers OTC without compromising the features, performance or support that we believe is vital to successfully integrating devices into our customers' lives. To learn more, please visit .

About LXE Hearing

LXE Hearing is a comprehensive hearing health company resulting from the merger of two established consumer hearing aid brands, Eargo and Lexie Hearing. With a collective 25 years of experience as hearing health innovators, LXE Hearing seeks to set new industry standards that marries Eargo's and Lexie's award-winning credentials in design, device features, sound technology and mobile platforms against the background of the companies' customer-first ethos.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Eargo, Inc.