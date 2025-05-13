Survey: Base Salaries For Treasury And Finance Professionals Increased 3.9% In 2024

Sixty percent of treasury and finance professionals were satisfied with their salary in 2024, according to the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) survey

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury and finance professionals realized a 3.9% gain in their base salaries in 2024, according to the 2025 AFP Compensation and Benefits Survey Report . The majority (60%) reported that they were satisfied with their salary.

Sixty-six percent of organizations awarded bonuses to their employees in 2024, with cash incentives being the most common (89%), followed by stock-based incentives (38%).

A majority of organizations provided comprehensive benefits (70%), work-life balance (68%) and competitive salary increases (52%) as retention strategies.

When it comes to talent management, finding qualified candidates for treasury and finance positions (67%) remains the number one challenge organizations face. Other talent management issues include hiring candidates who fit the culture of the organization (45%) and meeting candidates' salary expectations (40%).

From the employee perspective, limited resources (39%) and volume of work (36%) are the most significant challenges they face.

Meeting pre-determined objectives/goals (71%) remains the top criterion for measuring job performance. Quality of work (59%) and company performance (47%) round out the top three criteria.

"As challenges finding qualified treasury and finance talent persist, it's clear that investing in people, technology and culture is more important than ever to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape," said Jim Kaitz, President & CEO of AFP.

The 2025 AFP Compensation and Benefits Survey Report covers salary and benefits for 25 titles within the treasury, finance and enterprise payments profession. The survey was conducted in February 2025 and received responses from 1,349 treasury, finance and enterprise payments professionals with diverse corporate profiles, located in the U.S. The survey collected data on total compensation during the 2024 calendar year and base salaries effective January 1, 2025. Respondents shared their own salary information, and some senior professionals also shared salary details for others on their team, resulting in salary information for 5,145 incumbents in total.

