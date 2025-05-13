Vantage Risk Appoints Steve Fales As Senior Vice President, Investor Relations In Partnership Capital Platform

Appointment to Enhance Strategic Business Development and Capital Innovation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Fales as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. He will be dedicated to enhancing Vantage's partnership capital business and report to Chris McKeown, Chief Executive Reinsurance, ILS, and Innovation.

In this role, Steve will focus on leveraging Vantage's specialty reinsurance portfolios to create investment opportunities in private insurance-linked securities, collateralized reinsurance, and other alternative capital structures. He will collaborate across the organization to enhance Vantage's capabilities in these areas, aligning them with the company's strategic objectives.

"Steve brings a wealth of experience in business development in the ILS space," said Chris. "His well-regarded track record with investors is due to his ability to communicate the unique proposition that re/insurance presents to sophisticated investors. His comfort with both the investor community and the fundamentals of the reinsurance market will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives and accelerating our growth trajectory. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Vantage team to expand our investor reach and engagement."

Prior to joining Vantage, Steve served as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations at Elementum Advisors, LLC, where he played a pivotal role in market expansion and fostered confidence in the firm's capabilities. He has also held key positions at Lincoln Square Advisors and has a strong background in finance and investment analysis.

"I am thrilled to join Vantage and support its profitable growth," said Steve. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to build on Vantage's current success in the Property Catastrophe space as well as develop specialty lines opportunities that align with our strategic goals and enhance our market position."

About Vantage Risk's Partnership Capital Platform

Our Partnership Capital team works with sophisticated institutional investors and asset managers seeking to diversify their portfolios, offering a unique approach to accessing the global re/insurance marketplace. We partner with capital providers to craft custom strategies tailored to their objectives. As a testament to our strategy, our partnership capital providers committed $1.5 billion of capital for 2025 deployment. Our platform provides capital providers with access to the re/insurance markets. The group utilizes production, portfolio management capabilities, and support services alongside the expertise throughout the Vantage enterprise.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a specialty insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh view of our clients' risks. We're blending new technology and robust analytics to generate powerful perspectives that enable smarter and faster decisions for our brokers, clients, and investors. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company, and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2025).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at | LinkedIn: Vantage Risk Companies . These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact John Flannery, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED