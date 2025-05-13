Helport AI Launches Helport Remote To Redefine Global Contact Center Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Workforce Monitoring Tool Developed for Large-Scale, Global Operations Targets Rapidly Expanding Remote Customer Service Industry

New Offering Pioneers Intelligent Time Management, Video Monitoring, and Performance Insights Across Borders

SINGAPORE and MANILA, Philippines and SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the launch of Helport Remote, a new workforce monitoring and management tool designed to support the evolving needs of remote contact centers. Engineered specifically for large-scale, multinational contact center operations, Helport Remote aims to empower management teams to achieve greater visibility, control, and efficiency in an increasingly decentralized workforce environment.

The launch follows Helport AI's strategic expansion across Southeast Asia and builds upon the Company's AI-powered innovations in customer communication software. With remote and hybrid work models becoming the norm for contact centers globally, Helport Remote is designed to address critical challenges in agent oversight, time zone scheduling, and operational transparency.

Bridging the Distance: A Smarter Way to Manage Remote Contact Centers

Helport Remote combines multiple features into an intuitive and scalable solution for enterprise operations, including:



Dual-Interface Architecture : The product consists of an agent-side client and an operations dashboard. The agent client can be installed seamlessly and runs in the background to automatically track working hours, training time, and meeting participation-without disrupting workflow. Meanwhile, the operations dashboard enables dynamic, time zone-aware scheduling, real-time oversight, and flexible resource deployment across regions.

Video Monitoring Technology : Leveraging Helport AI's proprietary WebRTC infrastructure, Helport Remote enables efficient, high-quality video stream monitoring with minimal bandwidth usage. This makes it especially suitable for small and mid-sized businesses concerned about cost, while delivering robust visibility into agent environments. Monitoring intervals and alert methods (e.g., email, SMS) can be customized to meet varying compliance and business needs.

Data-Driven Decision Support : As user behavior data is accumulated, Helport Remote generates comprehensive performance reports, including time tracking, compliance analysis, and agent productivity metrics. These reports offer actionable insights to optimize shift planning, elevate service standards, and align agent operations with customer expectations. Security and Scalability : Designed with enterprise-grade security and modular architecture, Helport Remote has the ability to scale with organizations-whether organizations are operating local teams or managing thousands of agents across borders.

“Our vision with Helport Remote is to bring intelligence, simplicity, and strategic control to the remote operations space,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI.“By integrating behavioral data, time-sensitive scheduling, and low-bandwidth video into a single platform, we aim to redefine what it means to manage a global contact center workforce in the age of AI.”

Built on Decades of Contact Center Expertise

With deep roots in the contact center industry, Helport AI's founding team brings decades of experience delivering enterprise technology solutions tailored for customer service and business process outsourcing (BPO) environments. The Company has built an established base of contact center clients across geographic regions, supporting high-volume, compliance-driven operations. Helport AI's newly established Philippines office, launched in January 2025, serves as a proving ground for innovation-hosting over 100 AI-enabled contact center agents who are actively delivering proofs of concept and servicing a wide range of clients across sectors and geographies. This operational foundation ensures Helport Remote is built on a rich understanding of real-world agent workflows and global service demands.

Unlocking Global Talent While Staying Compliant

Helport Remote is expected to be particularly relevant to emerging offshore markets such as the Philippines, where millions of agents serve multinational clients across time zones. Helport Remote seeks to facilitate both operational agility and compliance with statutory work-hour regulations, helping enterprise clients meet service-level agreements while maintaining agent performance and well-being.

As the contact center industry continues to evolve, Helport Remote reflects Helport AI's commitment to empowering businesses with tools that match the speed and complexity of the modern service landscape.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools designed to drive sales, improve customer engagement, and lower costs. The Company's mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert-using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at .

