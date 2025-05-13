Slotozilla Unveils Global Insights On Gender Equality With Feminism In Numbers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly published study on Slotozilla, the spotlight is shining brightly on the strides and the stumbles in the global journey toward gender equality. Titled Feminism in Numbers , this report dives deep into the latest statistics and societal insights, presenting an accessible, number-packed exploration of feminism today. It's an eye-opener for anyone curious about where the world stands when it comes to closing the gender gap.

The study finds that 68.4% of the global gender gap is now closed, indicating meaningful progress while underscoring persistent disparities in economic participation, political representation, and workplace equality.

Among the key findings:

Labour Force Participation: Women remain underrepresented globally, influenced by systemic issues such as caregiving burdens and workplace bias.

Wage Gap: Although it has narrowed 1.4 times, the wage gap continues to highlight the need for transparent and fair pay practices.

Political Representation: Female participation in U.S. Senate has increased 13.4 times since the 1950s, reflecting a shift toward more inclusive governance.

Public Sentiment: 60% of Americans believe women are paid less due to unequal treatment; a similar percentage believes men have better access to high-paying jobs.

"At Slotozilla, we believe that sharing credible data around gender equality helps spark informed conversations and drive change. Feminism in Numbers is our contribution to a global dialogue that demands not just awareness, but action," said Marie Toland, editor of Slotozilla.

"As a company operating in a digital industry, we recognise the importance of supporting equality both in our workplace and in the wider world."

The report also explores the economic advantages of closing the gender gap. According to McKinsey , advancing gender equality could contribute up to $12 trillion to global GDP by 2025. The OECD and World Economic Forum similarly emphasise that gender parity boosts economic output and societal well-being.

While the numbers show progress, Slotozilla's report cautions that full gender equality is still more than a century away at the current pace. The report calls for policy reforms, inclusive hiring, and public engagement to accelerate change.

