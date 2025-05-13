INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In TFI International Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - TFII
The class action concerns whether TFI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until May 13, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired TFI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On February 20, 2025, TFI issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting quarterly net income of $88.1 million (representing a year-over-year decline of nearly 33%) and fiscal 2024 net income of $422.5 million (a year-over-year decline of approximately 16%).
On this news, TFI's stock price fell $26.13 per share, or 20.5%, to close at $101.48 per share on February 20, 2025.
