General Oncology To Participate In Three Upcoming Conferences
Pharma Partnering US Summit
Location: San Diego Marriot Del Mar, CA
Company Presentation: Abid Ansari (CFO)
Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. PT
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting
Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL
Booth 24156: Jeff Glazier (CEO), Abid Ansari (CFO), and Arnold Glazier, M.D. (CSO)
Date: May 30 – June 3
BIO International Convention
Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, MA
Booth 3578: Jeff Glazier (CEO) and Abid Ansari (CFO)
Date: June 16 – 19
About General Oncology, Inc.
General Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers. The company is developing GO-4, an investigational therapy for metastatic cancers, currently completing the phase 1 SHARON trial (NCT04150042 ) for metastatic cancers in the setting of a BRCA1/2 or PALB2 mutation. With a commitment to innovation, General Oncology is focused on advancing transformative therapies for cancer patients. For more information about General Oncology, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Abid Ansari
(617) 468-4646
...
Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
...
