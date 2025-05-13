General Oncology To Participate In Three Upcoming Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class treatments for metastatic cancers, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in three upcoming conferences in May and June 2025:

Pharma Partnering US Summit

Location: San Diego Marriot Del Mar, CA

Company Presentation: Abid Ansari (CFO)

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. PT

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

Booth 24156: Jeff Glazier (CEO), Abid Ansari (CFO), and Arnold Glazier, M.D. (CSO)

Date: May 30 – June 3

BIO International Convention

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, MA

Booth 3578: Jeff Glazier (CEO) and Abid Ansari (CFO)

Date: June 16 – 19

About General Oncology, Inc.

General Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers. The company is developing GO-4, an investigational therapy for metastatic cancers, currently completing the phase 1 SHARON trial (NCT04150042 ) for metastatic cancers in the setting of a BRCA1/2 or PALB2 mutation. With a commitment to innovation, General Oncology is focused on advancing transformative therapies for cancer patients. For more information about General Oncology, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Abid Ansari

(617) 468-4646

...

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

...