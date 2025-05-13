Pioneer Insurance Agency Inc. Accelerates CL Quoting Workflows With Epic Quotes Commercial Lines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank-owned insurance agency migrates to commercial rating solution to enhance the customer experience and drive growth in its insurance business with faster quote-to-bind service

Chicago, IL., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. a subsidiary of Pioneer Bank, National Association (“Pioneer”), has selected Epic Quotes Commercial Lines to create a faster, more connected approach to quoting new CL business. Applied Epic's native integration of commercial lines quoting provides the agency with appetite visibility capabilities to quickly identify markets and obtain multiple quotes that can be presented to clients in a timely fashion, creating a better customer experience that will assist with cross-selling efforts.

“As a one-stop solution for our clients' financial needs, we understand the importance of providing an innovative, seamless insurance experience, and the multi-day, email-based quoting process did not meet our client experience standards or allow for scalable growth,” said Todd Shepersky, vice president, insurance agency manager, Pioneer.“Epic Quotes Commercial Lines allows us to quote multiple markets simultaneously and present quotes to our clients quickly, delivering the near-instant service they've come to expect in today's digital world and positioning our insurance business for rapid growth.”

Epic Quotes Commercial Lines is a single-entry multi-carrier comparative rating natively within Applied Epic. Supporting standard commercial lines of business and providing access to more than 35 markets, the solution allows agency staff to seamlessly remarket or quote new business without ever leaving the management system. Epic Quotes for Commercial Lines uses a single data source for the quoting and application process and leverages insight-driven workflows to initiate remarketing, simplifying the bridge-to-portal bind experience and creating a connected commercial lines experience.

“Agents traditionally spend several hours manually producing just one commercial lines quote, limiting the number of policies an agent can quote, and in turn, inhibiting commercial lines growth,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems.“Epic Quotes Commercial Lines enables agents to collect data, compare in-appetite markets and initiate the bind process all natively embedded in one system, creating a faster commercial lines quoting experience that enhances the customer experience and propels growth.”

