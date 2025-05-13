Pythian’S Vanessa Simmons And Donna Williston Again Named To CRN’S 2025 Women Of The Channel List

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, is proud to announce today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Vanessa Simmons , Senior Vice President of Business Development, and Donna Williston , Director of Alliances, on the Women of the Channel list for 2025. Simmons and Williston were similarly recognized last year by CRN . Simmons has been recognized on the Women of the Channel list for seven consecutive years, and also was named on the CRN Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list for 2025-a prestigious list that celebrates industry leaders who contribute to impactful business outcomes through innovation.

CRN's annual Women of the Channel list recognizes women whose leadership, vision, and advocacy within the IT channel significantly contribute to business growth and innovation. The honorees are chosen for their inventive strategies and leadership, showing a steadfast commitment to the channel's advancement.

“Both Vanessa and Donna are highly deserving of this prestigious recognition from CRN,” said Brooks Borcherding , CEO of Pythian.“Their unwavering commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approaches have been instrumental in Pythian's growth, propelling our organization toward the accomplishment of great achievements-such as being named Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year for North America .”

The strong state of Pythian's partnership ecosystem is due to Vanessa Simmons' ambitiously innovative leadership and steadfast focus on making Pythian a premier service provider that stays on the cutting edge of advantage-driving platform solutions. Donna Williston's innate ability to foster cross-collaboration and inspire the best in others as they work together toward a common goal has allowed her to continually enhance key strategic partnerships that enrich Pythian's capabilities and benefit its customers.

The Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine in June, which will be published in print and online at . To learn more about the impactful solutions Simmons, Williston and the entire Pythian team guide their customers toward, register for one of our Google Cloud Workshops to determine the business value you could uncover for your organization.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. For more information, visit or follow The Channel Company on X and LinkedIn .

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we've delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and our Blog .

