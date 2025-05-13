AMD Unveils EPYC 4005 Series Processors, Delivering Workload-Optimized Solutions For Entry-Level Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the launch of AMD EPYCTM 4005 Series processors . These purpose-built processors enable right-sized solutions with enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the performance, features and efficiency growing businesses need to power everything from enterprise applications and virtualized environments to dedicated, all-day hosted services in the cloud. Utilizing the same proven and widely deployed AM5 socket used for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, the EPYC 4005 Series delivers an innovative compute solution for a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades and towers. In testing on the Phoronix test suite, the EPYC 4565P 16-core bests the top-of-stack 6th generation Intel Xeon 6300P by 1.83x1.

“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD.“With the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs, we are delivering the right balance of performance, simplicity, and affordability, giving our customers and system partners the ability to deploy enterprise-class solutions that solve everyday business challenges.”

Exceptional Performance and Cost-Efficient Operation

AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors enable a wide array of broadly deployed enterprise solutions and are supported by leading partners and customers including Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MiTAC, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Vultr.

"With AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, Lenovo is providing tailored solutions that prepare small businesses for the AI era,” said Senthil Reddy, Executive Director of Product Management for Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo.“Together, we're enabling cost-effective, reliable systems that provide enterprise-class features for growing businesses.”

“The AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the compute performance and energy efficiency that our customers have come to expect, in a streamlined platform that supports cost-effective, always-on services,” said Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer, OVHcloud.“Coupled with OVHcloud's Open and Trusted Cloud infrastructure, these solutions provide outstanding performance price ratio and scalability for innovative and demanding workloads.”

“We're excited to expand our portfolio with systems powered by AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, bringing new levels of value to customers seeking efficient, cost-optimized performance,” said Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director EMEA, SVP, Technology & AI, Supermicro.“From our 3U MicroCloud multi-node platforms to our 1U and 2U mainstream server families, these solutions offer a compelling mix of performance, power efficiency, and deployment flexibility. With support for technologies like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, we're enabling IT administrators to deliver more services at lower latency.”

“Vultr is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Bare Metal and Cloud Compute instances featuring AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr.“The AMD EPYC 4005 Series provides straightforward deployment, scalability, high clock speed, energy efficiency, and best-in-class performance. Whether you are a business striving to scale reliably or a developer crafting the next groundbreaking innovation, these solutions are designed to deliver exceptional value and meet demanding requirements now and in the future.”