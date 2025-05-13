AMD Unveils EPYC 4005 Series Processors, Delivering Workload-Optimized Solutions For Entry-Level Enterprise
|Model
| “Zen 5”
Cores /
Threads
| L3
Cache
(MB)
| Default
TDP (W)
| F Base
(GHz)
| F Max Boost
(GHz) 2
| Price (1KU,
USD)
|4565P
|16 / 32
|64
|170
|4.3
|5.7
|$589
|4545P
|16 / 32
|64
|65
|3.0
|5.4
|$549
|4465P
|12 / 24
|64
|65
|3.4
|5.4
|$399
|4345P
|8 / 16
|32
|65
|3.8
|5.5
|$329
|4245P
|6 / 12
|32
|65
|3.9
|5.4
|$239
|4585PX
|16 / 32
|128
|170
|4.3
|5.7
|$699
Supporting Resources:
- Learn more about AMD EPYC 4005 Series Processors Follow AMD on X Connect with AMD on LinkedIn
1 E4K-021: Geometric Mean of 416 results based on Phoronix Test Suite paid testing as of 04/01/2025.
1P 16C AMD EPYC 4565P-powered server (170W TDP, $589 CPU $, 2 x 32GB DRAM-5600MT/s Kingston, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS + 960GB SAMSUNG MZ1L2960HCJR-00A07)
1P 8C Intel Xeon 6369P-powered server (95W TDP, $606 CPU $, 2 x 32GB DRAM-4800MT/s Kingston, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS)
Model Geomean Rel2488 Rel6369P
6369P 233.101 1.036 1.000
4565P 426.123 1.894 1.828
AMD 1Ku pricing and Intel ARK.intel.com specifications and pricing as of 4/01/2025. Testing not independently verified by AMD.
2 EPYC-018: Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.
Contact:
Aaron Grabein
AMD Communications
+1 512-602-8950
...
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
...
