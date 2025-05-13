Navoba's Veteran's Business Enterprise® (VBE) Certification: Connecting Veterans To Corporate Contracts

This seal identifies veteran-owned businesses that have earned the distinction as a NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise®.

Enhance Your Business's Credibility and Access to Corporate Supply Chains with NaVOBA Certification

- Wade Wright, NaVOBA Board Chair LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transitioning from military service to entrepreneurship presents both unique challenges and opportunities. In today's competitive business environment, veteran entrepreneurs are seeking avenues to distinguish themselves. The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) offers the Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise(VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise(SDVBE) designations, validating that the business is owned, operated and controlled by eligible U.S. Military veterans. These certifications open doors to partnerships with corporations that recognize the value of veteran leadership and are committed to working with veteran-owned businesses, leading to increased visibility and access to corporate supply chains.While public sector federal programs like the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) designation offer government contracting opportunities, they represent only a portion of the market. NaVOBA's VBE/SDVBEcertification is tailored to the private sector, mirroring certifications for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs). This positioning allows Veteran's Business Enterprisesto access a broader range of contracting and partnership opportunities with major corporations across the country.NaVOBA's certification process is thorough, ensuring that only genuinely veteran-owned businesses receive the designation. Applicants must provide substantial documentation verifying that their business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by U.S. military veterans. A site interview further validates the information provided, giving corporate partners confidence in the credibility of the business​.Wade Wright, a Marine Corps veteran and Vice President, Global Indirect Procurement for ADM serves as NaVOBA's Current Board Chair. Wright said NaVOBA's VBE/SDVBECertification ensures the firms that receive contracts are truly deserving of the opportunity and this verification and validation of the ownership, control and management of suppliers is critical to the integrity of ADM's efforts.“NaVOBA's certification ensures we are utilizing and developing companies that are truly owned, controlled and managed by the veterans we are endeavoring to support, and not front companies for non-qualified individuals or businesses,” Wright said.“NaVOBA is crucial in empowering veteran-owned businesses to thrive beyond government contracts. Diversifying into the private sector not only fuels growth but also opens rewarding opportunities-something our veterans recognize, as reflected in our 98% re-certification rate.”Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises(VBEs) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises(SDVBEs) gain access to numerous advantages, including enhanced credibility and increased visibility within the corporate sector. NaVOBA's Operation Matchmaker , part of the Marching Forward Mondays series, offers quarterly virtual matchmaking sessions that connect procurement-ready Veteran's Business Enterpriseswith corporate buyers. These curated one-on-one meetings facilitate meaningful introductions, real-time relationship building, and potential contract opportunities with corporations seeking veteran-owned suppliers. Additionally, NaVOBA hosts events like the Joint Forces Forum and VIP Corporate Training , providing veteran entrepreneurs with networking opportunities, industry insights, and strategies to navigate corporate contracting. Through these initiatives, certified businesses can build valuable connections and increase their competitiveness in the private sector.As part of certification, businesses also earn the right to use NaVOBA's Veteran-Owned logo - not just as a badge of honor, but as a strategic signal to corporate partners and clients. When displayed on websites, proposals, packaging, and promotional materials, the logo quickly communicates a company's veteran-owned status, reinforcing trust and helping businesses stand out in competitive markets.NaVOBA is more than a certification body; it's a community dedicated to the success of veteran-owned businesses. Through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education, NaVOBA supports certified businesses in navigating the private sector and achieving sustainable growth.“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek.“These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why including Certified Veteran's Business Enterprisesin corporate supply chains results in increased shareholder value.”Veteran entrepreneurs ready to expand their reach in the private sector are encouraged to pursue NaVOBA certification. For more information and to begin the application process, visit ​The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating corporate contracting opportunities for America's Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs). As a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), NaVOBA collaborates with some of the nation's most influential business organizations to ensure veteran-owned businesses are fully represented in the private sector. Through strategic partnerships, educational initiatives, and targeted programs, NaVOBA bridges the gap between veteran entrepreneurs and corporate America. By advocating for the inclusion of veteran-owned businesses in corporate supply chains, NaVOBA empowers those who served our country to continue their mission through entrepreneurship-strengthening communities, industries, and the economy at large.

Marketing Team

NaVOBA

+1 724-362-8622

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.