Indian Army Briefs Diplomats From 70 Countries On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), briefed the Foreign Service Attachés of 70 nations on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor .

Operation Sindoor is an Indian military offensive launched on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terrorist camps and key military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and significant damage to Pakistan's war capabilities.

| Pakistan's nefarious designs, audacity defeated: PM Modi says at IAF airbase

Lieutenant General DS Rana's briefing underscored“India's demonstrated strength and unwavering national resolve, showcased through military superiority in modern, multi-domain warfare”, an update from Intergrated Defence Staff headquarters read.

The update posted on X further statesd that Lt Gen DS Rana elaborated on the meticulous planning that went into selecting targets with verified terror linkages, emphasising that the operation was a precise, integrated, and prompt response by the Indian Armed Forces.

DS Rana, during the riefing also highlighted how the Operation Sindoor's objectives were achieved through intense multi-domain operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and operational effectiveness.

| Pakistan admits for first time: 11 soldiers killed in India's Operation Sindoor

A key focus of the briefing was the synergised application of force achieved through jointness and integration across the Indian military branches during Operation Sindoor .

The Director General showcased the battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers-advanced technologies and weapon systems developed domestically-which played a crucial role in the operation's success. Additionally, he highlighted India's technological superiority in niche, non-kinetic domains such as space, cyber, and electronic warfare, underscoring the country's edge in modern conflict scenarios.

| Operation Sindoor: 8 Pakistani Air Force bases India wreaked havoc on

Lt Gen Rana also addressed the persistent anti-India misinformation campaigns orchestrated by Pakistan amid the conlict with India, detailing their detrimental impact on regional peace and stability.

Pakistan based channels and certain "troll networks" alleged that Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency had been "sacked" and "exiled" to Kala Pani in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, after supposed operational lapses.

However, Lieutenant General Rana has been promoted to being the Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), a tri-services command.

| Operation Sindoor a new normal, India's policy against terror: Modi

Lt Gen DS Rana will be the next Commander-in-Chief of the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC). The ANC, the country's only tri-services command, has been playing a crucial role so far as maritime security is concerned in the Indian Ocean. Lt Gen Rana is likely to take charge on June 1.