Psychnow Launches Chapter: An AI Copilot That Surfaces The Human Story In Behavioral Health

From Intake Inefficiencies to Proactive Clinical Partnership

Traditionally, the first session is spent gathering history, often through disconnected forms and pressured conversation. And that first session follows an initial assessment that may require 10-20+ minutes of unreimbursed clinical time, after playing a couple rounds of "phone tag." Clinicians struggle to piece together the patient's full picture in a short amount of time, delaying therapeutic engagement, fueling burnout, eroding clinical outcomes, and causing administrative bottlenecks.

Chapter flips this model entirely:



Patients share their story naturally, in their own words and on their own time.

AI-enhanced assessments mirror real-world clinical interviews, not checkboxes. Providers receive narrative stories and nuanced insights revealing patterns beneath symptoms and diagnoses.

"In behavioral health, the most informative signal is the patient's story, not just what's been happening, but how they make sense of it," said Dr. Aaron Reichlin, co-founder and CEO of PsychNow. "Chapter doesn't just capture symptoms. It captures how someone relates to the world giving clinicians a powerful head start toward real understanding."

Chapter : Beyond Intake Forms, Beyond Chatbots

Unlike self-report screeners, intake forms, or AI scribes, Chapter delivers a full, human-centered consultative experience outside of the timed session that then culminates with a focused, live encounter. It's not just paperwork automation, it's the digital start of the first visit. And patients are satisfied because they're truly understood. Chapter reduced intake time by over 50% , with over 99% patient completion rates. Almost all early clinician adopters reported the consistent quality of the product and felt reinvigorated in their practice. Providers report stronger therapeutic alliance, enhanced clinical understanding, and faster initiation of meaningful care.

Meeting the Moment in Behavioral Health

As behavioral health and primary care face skyrocketing demand, shrinking clinical resources, and record burnout, Chapter offers a way to scale quality care, without sacrificing human connection.

"This is how we begin scaling meaningful care - not just faster, but better," adds Dr. Reichlin. "Chapter is the first step toward our larger vision: delivering high-quality, human-to-human mental health care for less than a weekly co-pay."

About PsychNow

PsychNow is a behavioral health technology company founded by psychiatrists who believe that restoring human connection is the key to transforming mental healthcare. By combining AI innovation with clinical expertise, PsychNow empowers providers to deliver faster, deeper, and more personalized care, starting from the very first conversation.

